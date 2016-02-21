La oposición le pide al Gobierno trabajar por el país y dejar la campaña

Tras conocer los resultados en boca de urna del referendo constitucional, que le da la victoria al “no”, los opositores al gobierno del presidente Evo Morales le pidieron la noche del domingo trabajar por el país de forma conjunta y dejar de lado cualquier tipo de campaña.
“Señor Presidente, el pueblo ha decidido, reconozca el resultado y dedíquese a trabajar los próximos cuatro años, ya no haga más campañas electorales, resuelva los problemas económicos, los problemas de la justicia, de la salud y la seguridad que tienen los bolivianos y bolivianas”, dijo el conferencia de prensa el líder de Unidad Nacional (UN), Samuel Doria Medina.
Por su parte el líder de la agrupación Sol.BO y alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, sostuvo que el presidente Evo Morales tiene cuatro años de trabajo “para construir una agenda institucional de trabajo en común”.
En su criterio, los resultados no oficiales que dieron a conocer dos encuestadoras, muestran “un país dividido en dos visiones” y que además es imprescindible la necesidad de la renovación. “Ojalá los actores políticos tengamos la madurez para aceptar estos resultados”, indicó.
Para el gobernador de Santa Cruz, Rubén Costas, los datos preliminares es un reflejo de la “lucha de todo un pueblo que defiende la libertad, la verdadera, la justicia y hay que reconocer con esa actitud de nobleza que ésta es la victoria del pueblo”.
LA PAZ/Fides
