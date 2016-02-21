Fecha de publicación: Domingo 21 de febrero de 2016 -- 21:50

La oposición le pide al Gobierno trabajar por el país y dejar la campaña

Líderes de la oposición: Samuel Doria Medina, Rubén Costas y Ernesto Suárez.

Líderes de la oposición: Samuel Doria Medina, Rubén Costas y Ernesto Suárez.

Tras conocer los resultados en boca de urna del referendo constitucional, que le da la victoria al “no”, los opositores al gobierno del presidente Evo Morales le pidieron la noche del domingo trabajar por el país de forma conjunta y dejar de lado cualquier tipo de campaña.

“Señor Presidente, el pueblo ha decidido, reconozca el resultado y dedíquese a trabajar los próximos cuatro años, ya no haga más campañas electorales, resuelva los problemas económicos, los problemas de la justicia, de la salud y la seguridad que tienen los bolivianos y bolivianas”, dijo el conferencia de prensa el líder de Unidad Nacional (UN), Samuel Doria Medina.

Por su parte el líder de la agrupación Sol.BO y alcalde de La Paz, Luis Revilla, sostuvo que el presidente Evo Morales tiene cuatro años de trabajo “para construir una agenda institucional de trabajo en común”.

En su criterio, los resultados no oficiales que dieron a conocer dos encuestadoras, muestran “un país dividido en dos visiones” y que además es imprescindible la necesidad de la renovación. “Ojalá los actores políticos tengamos la madurez para aceptar estos resultados”, indicó.

Para el gobernador de Santa Cruz, Rubén Costas, los datos preliminares es un reflejo de la “lucha de todo un pueblo que defiende la libertad, la verdadera, la justicia y hay que reconocer con esa actitud de nobleza que ésta es la victoria del pueblo”.

LA PAZ/Fides

11 comments on “La oposición le pide al Gobierno trabajar por el país y dejar la campaña

  1. It is appropriate time to make some plans for the future
    and it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could
    I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
    Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
    I want to read more things about it!

    Responder

  8. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thanks,
    However I am going through problems with your RSS.
    I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it. Is there anyone else having identical RSS issues?

    Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Responder

  9. Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take note your
    stuff prior to and you are simply too excellent. I actually like what you’ve acquired
    right here, certainly like what you are stating and the best way in which you
    are saying it. You make it entertaining and you still take
    care of to stay it sensible. I can’t wait to
    learn far more from you. That is really a wonderful site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>