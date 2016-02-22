En vigencia las nuevas tarifas en La Paz

Las nuevas tarifas para minibuses y carrys acordadas entre la Alcaldía y las federaciones de choferes rigen a partir de este lunes en la ciudad de La Paz, según informaron autoridades ediles.
El nuevo pasaje costará 2 bolivianos cuando los recorridos sean dentro de una misa zona, mientras cuando se pase la Curva de Holguín, la tarifa será 2,60 bolivianos.
La tarifa nocturna regirá desde las 08.30 y será 2.20 bolivianos.
La Alcaldía anunció que 1.000 funcionarios ediles, incluida la guardia municipal, realizarán la difusión de la nueva tarifa como también el control del cumplimiento de los acuerdos.
LA PAZ
