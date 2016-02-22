Fecha de publicación: Lunes 22 de febrero de 2016 -- 09:43

En vigencia las nuevas tarifas en La Paz

Minibuses en La Paz. (Archivo)

Minibuses en La Paz. (Archivo)

Las nuevas tarifas para minibuses y carrys acordadas entre la Alcaldía y las  federaciones de choferes rigen a partir de este lunes en la ciudad de La Paz, según informaron autoridades ediles.

El nuevo pasaje costará 2 bolivianos cuando los recorridos sean dentro de una misa zona, mientras cuando se pase la Curva de Holguín, la tarifa será 2,60 bolivianos.

La tarifa nocturna regirá desde las 08.30 y será 2.20 bolivianos.

La Alcaldía anunció que 1.000 funcionarios ediles, incluida la guardia municipal, realizarán la difusión de la nueva tarifa como también el control del cumplimiento de los acuerdos.

LA PAZ

44 comments on “En vigencia las nuevas tarifas en La Paz

  1. Pingback: kala jadu

  2. Pingback: penis extender sleeve

  3. Pingback: dailymotion importer

  4. Pingback: stir-frying and steaming

  5. Pingback: Vibrators Women

  6. Pingback: Best Vibrator for G Spot

  7. Pingback: best sex toys

  8. Pingback: Pips Wizard Pro Review

  9. Pingback: free download for windows 7

  10. Pingback: pc games free download for laptop

  11. Pingback: bendable vibrator

  12. Pingback: puzzle games for windows 7

  13. Pingback: youtube for pc

  14. Pingback: Flora Findley

  15. Pingback: kitchen and bathroom fitting liverpool

  16. Pingback: meet others make friends

  17. Pingback: Self Divorce

  18. Pingback: work from home 2017

  19. Pingback: cialis pills cheap

  20. Pingback: belleville boots for soldiers

  21. Pingback: European & Worldwide Moves

  22. Pingback: SEO services in lahore

  23. Pingback: anal beads

  24. Pingback: vibrating anal plugs

  25. Pingback: free pc games download for windows 10

  26. Pingback: Shops for sale

  27. Pingback: free pc games download full version for windows 7

  28. Pingback: kona coffee company

  29. Pingback: gastronomy

  30. Pingback: air jordan

  31. Pingback: Best Paddle

  32. Pingback: Silicone G Spot Vibrator

  33. Pingback: Water Based Lube

  34. Pingback: Best Dildo

  35. Pingback: free download for windows 10

  36. Pingback: bounding bunny,

  37. Pingback: Sex Bed Restraints,

  38. Pingback: tow hitch

  39. Pingback: visit site

  40. Pingback: Free shipping on cases for iPhone 7

  41. Pingback: N9K-M12PQ

  42. Pingback: sex stores

  43. Pingback: legitimate work at home jobs

  44. Pingback: free shipping coupons

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

Imagen CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>