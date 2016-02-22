OEA observa irregularidades en referendo pero descarta fraude

La misión de observación electoral de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA) que llegó a Bolivia para el Referendo de Reforma a la constitución detectó algunas irregularidades en el desarrollo del proceso descartó que puedan considerarse pruebas de fraude electoral.
“Podemos ver irregularidades, podemos ver faltas, podemos ver fallas, pero no estamos hablando de fraude deliberado que tenga como objetivo adulterar los resultados”, aseveró El jefe de la delegación y expresidente de la República Dominicana, Leonel Fernández.
La misión de la OEA recibió algunas denuncias de irregularidades, relacionadas sobre todo con la falta de actas en los materiales proporcionados en algunas mesas del departamento de Santa Cruz, que se resolvieron retrasando el cierre de urnas y, en el caso de dos colegios, aplazando la votación al 6 de marzo.
Fernández se sumó a esa recomendación de “tener paciencia y esperar los resultados oficiales del Tribunal Supremo Electoral”, que definió como “la única autoridad competente para presentar los datos oficiales”.
Representantes de la misión, que contó con 63 observadores y examinó 450 recintos de votación, permanecerá en el país hasta que se publique el resultado oficial.
Fernández eludió posicionarse sobre la posibilidad de que los resultados de los sondeos puedan dar un vuelco en favor del sí en el escrutinio oficial y aseguró que su misión confía en que dicho recuento sea “la expresión de la voluntad del pueblo boliviano”.
El informe de la misión destacó mejoras técnicas en todo el proceso electoral, pero también lamentó la lentitud en la presentación de resultados, la falta de debate político constructivo, las carencias del padrón y las condiciones de acceso en la campaña.
“La misión constató lentitud en la publicación de resultados”, dijo Fernández, por lo que sugiere “realizar los cambios legislativos y aplicar los programas necesarios para que la autoridad pueda dar a conocer los resultados preliminares de la elección con alto grado de exactitud y evitar cuestionamientos”.
La OEA ya ha realizado esa recomendación en anteriores procesos electorales en Bolivia.
El organismo también recomendó al TSE una auditoría del padrón, que aunque ha mejorado, aún suscita quejas reiteradas respecto a su actualización.
LA PAZ/Agencias
