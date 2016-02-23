El No gana el referendo con 51 por ciento

La opción del “no” se impuso en el Referendo que intentaba cambiar la Constitución Política del Estado y permitir que Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera postulen por un periodo más a la Presidencia y Vicepresidencia.
El Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE) presentó los resultados del referendo del domingo 21 de febrero al 99,72 por ciento del total, la victoria es para la opción del “no” con 2.675.813 (51.30% ) de los votos, mientras los que apoyaron a la reforma constitucional recibieron el apoyo de 2540235 (48.70% ) ciudadanos.
“No proclamaremos el resultado final hasta contar las mesas pendientes que restan en en tres departamentos”, indicó Katia Uriona presdidenta del ente electoral en conferencia de prensa la noche del martes en Sucre.
La presentación de los resultados finales será el miércoles en la ciudad de La Paz, donde se conocerá el resultado final.
Uriona afirmó que “fue un esfuerzo de todo el personal del TSE para cumplir con la entrega de los resultados en un tiempo prudente”, también sostuvo que el conteo de votos en el exterior está concluido al 100 por ciento.
Dijo que la tendencia estaba clara, pero evitó afirmar que hay una opción ganadora.
SUCRE/Loyola/Fides
