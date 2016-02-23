Fecha de publicación: Martes 23 de febrero de 2016 -- 16:04

En espera del milagro

Ciudadanos votando el 21 de febrero. (APG)

El Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) espera un “milagro” antes de aceptar que la opción que rechazó la reforma a la Constitución, por la que se habilitaba a ser candidatos a un periodo más a Evo Morales y Álvaro García Linera, triunfó en el referendo del pasado domingo.

El MAS, en estos tres días manejó diferentes justificaciones para no reconocer que su posición de apoyar una nueva repostulación del binomio Morales – García Linera fue derrotada por el voto popular.

El primer pretexto fue presentado el domingo en la noche cuando el vicepresidente García Linera afirmó que se tenía un “empate técnico” y que las encuestas no debían “cambiar la voluntad de todos los bolivianos”.

La presidenta del Tribunal Supremo Electoral (TSE), Katia Uriona, aclaró que en referendos no hay empates, gana quien tiene un voto más.

Casi de inmediato los voceros del MAS, entre ellos Hugo Moldiz y Gustavo Torrico, afirmaron que aún era temprano para aceptar los resultados a “boca de urna”, porque estos no consideraban ni el área rural ni los resultados del exterior. El TSE tiene empadronados cerca de 280 mil bolivianos en el exterior, de los cuales la mayor cantidad de habilitados para votar están en Argentina, Brasil, España y Estados Unidos.

El ausentismo en Argentina y Brasil fue alto y llegó a más del 70 por ciento y las victorias en estas dos plazas “fuertes” no colmaron las expectativas de los estrategas masistas. Mientras que en España y Estados Unido la opción del “no” fue ganadora por amplios márgenes.

Un tercer argumento fue sostener que el voto campesino, siempre fiel a Evo Morales, cambiaría los resultados, pero tampoco funcionó, porque los niveles de ausentismo en el área rural en occidente superó el 40 por ciento.

Como un llamado extremo, el Vicepresidente denunció la mañana del martes que había presiones de “grupos de la derecha” para impedir que ingresen al conteo los votos del área rural y si son escrutados serán anulados.

Sobre estas declaraciones de García Linera la Presidenta del TSE indicó a los medios de comunicación que no emitirá opinión alguna.

El TSE computó el 90 por ciento de las actas que da un resultado que favorece al “no” con 52.5 por ciento y la opción “si” con un 47.5 por ciento.

Ahora el MAS espera un milagro y ganar un referendo que por la cifras ya parece perdido.

LA PAZ/Fides

