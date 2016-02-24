Desapareció en Nepal una avioneta con al menos 20 personas

“Se perdió el contacto con un avión que despegó de Pokhara rumbo a Jomsom esta mañana”, declaró a la agencia de noticias AFP Bhim Baj Rai, vocero de la compañía aérea.
El aparato, un Twin Otter, transportaba al menos 20 pasajeros, entre ellos dos extranjeros, y tres miembros de la tripulación, aseguró el vocero.
Tara Air informó del despliegue de helicópteros de rescate para buscar el avión que perdió el contacto con la torre de control ocho minutos después de despegar de la ciudad de Pokhara (oeste) el miércoles por la mañana.
Jomsom es un popular destino de montañismo en el Himalaya, situado a unos 20 minutos de vuelo de Pokhara, a 225 kilómetros al oeste de Katmandú.
Nepal, que se recupera todavía de un devastador terremoto en abril, ha registrado en los últimos años una serie de catástrofes aéreas, que han afectado a la industria turística.
Muchos atribuyen las tragedias a la falta de experiencia de los pilotos, a la mala gestión o al mantenimiento inadecuado de las aeronaves.
El sector de la aviación de Nepal se encuentra en el blanco de las críticas de las autoridades internacionales y, en 2013, la Unión Europea prohibió a las aerolíneas nepalesas volar a su territorio.
Tomado de Infobae
