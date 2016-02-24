El Papa: el poder se convierte en un instrumento de corrupción

El Papa Francisco advirtió este miércoles que el poder cuando pierde la noción de servicio al bien común, se convierte en opresor e instrumento de la corrupción y muerte.
Sostuvo que la existencia de “políticos corruptos que quieren más y más” es una “historia de hoy” e indicó que “si se pierde la dimensión del servicio, el poder se transforma en arrogancia y se convierte en dominio y atropello”.
En la catequesis de la Audiencia General de este miércoles con motivo del Año Santo, el Sumo Pontífice comenzó hablando de cómo en la Escritura se habla de “los potentes, los reyes, los hombres que están ‘en lo alto’ y de su arrogancia y sus abusos”.
Al tomar como ejemplo el relato bíblico de Nabot, víctima de la ambición de poder del rey Ajab, indicó que los poderosos “para tener más dinero explotan a los pobres, explotan a la gente”.
“Es la historia de la trata de personas, del trabajo esclavo, de la pobre gente que trabaja clandestinamente y con el salario mínimo para enriquecer a los poderosos”, prosiguió.
Quien posee poder y riqueza ha de administrarlos pensando en el bien común y en los más pobres; quien los usa como instrumento para explotar y someter a los demás, que tenga el valor de arrepentirse y cambiar de vida, manifestó.
Sostuvo que si el poder y la riqueza no viven como servicio a los demás, terminarán convirtiéndose en instrumentos de corrupción y muerte.
“Es aquí donde llega el ejercicio de la autoridad sin respeto por la vida, sin justicia, sin misericordia. Y a esta cosa lleva la sed de poder: se hace codicia que quiere poseer todo”, puntualizó.
ROMA/Agencias
