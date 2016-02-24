Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 24 de febrero de 2016 -- 15:49

Morales: Carlos Mesa tiene doble moral

Evo Morales y Carlos Mesa. (ABI)

El presidente Evo Morales dijo el miércoles que el portavoz de la demanda marítima boliviana, el expresidente Carlos Mesa (2003-2005), tiene una doble moral y utiliza al Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) y la causa marítima para postularse a la presidencia del país.

Morales realizó esa afirmación en referencia a las declaraciones de Mesa, que el martes, mediante su cuenta Twitter, indicó: “No hay personas imprescindibles, sólo hay causas imprescindibles”, con relación a los resultados del referendo constitucional.

“No puedo entender esta doble moral y discurso. A mí me dijo que nunca va a ser candidato, pero estamos informados que usando al Evo y usando al Movimiento al Socialismo quiere ser candidato”, afirmó en conferencia de prensa.

Morales consideró que si para Mesa no existen personas imprescindibles al menos debe tener “algo de moral y ética” y no usar al Gobierno y su gestión para su protagonismo, a pesar de tener un pasado como presidente interino de Bolivia.

“Qué hacía (antes), al culminar la presidencia de Goni, lo que hacía es que cada semana anunciaba su renuncia, entonces no puedo entender esta doble moral y discurso, a mí me dijo que nunca va a ser candidato”, cuestionó.

En junio de 2005, Mesa renunció a la presidencia, tras tomar el mando del país de manera interina por más de 20 meses.

El Primer Mandatario señaló que con las últimas declaraciones del expresidente e historiador “nos damos cuenta qué clase de discurso tiene”, a pesar de formar parte de una causa justa e histórica.

En abril de 2014, Morales incorporó al exmandatario al equipo de la Dirección Estratégica de Reivindicación Marítima (Diremar), para ser el responsable de explicar ante la comunidad internacional los argumentos históricos y jurídicos de la demanda boliviana radicada desde 2013 en la Corte Internacional de Justicia (CIJ) de La Haya.

LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI

