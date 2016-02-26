Fecha de publicación: Viernes 26 de febrero de 2016 -- 18:33

Citan a declarar ante la justicia a expresidenta argentina

La expresidenta de Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. (Taringa)

La expresidenta de Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. (Taringa)

Un juez citó a indagatoria a la ex presidenta de Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, por sospechas en una causa por defraudación con operaciones de venta de dólares a futuro del Banco Central, informó este viernes una fuente judicial.

También deberán declarar Axel Kicillof como ex Ministro de Economía y Alejandro Vanoli, ex titular del Banco Central, quienes pisarán las escalinatas de Comodoro PY.

Tras la derrota del oficialismo sobrevino una devaluación del 30% en las primeras semanas del gobierno de centroderecha de Mauricio Macri, quien asumió el 10 de diciembre.

“Se desprende que el Banco Central de la República Argentina ha tenido un quebranto por las posiciones vendidas de futuros de dólar en el Mercado Rofex (mercado de futuros de la Bolsa de Rosario) en los meses de diciembre de 2015 y enero del año en curso de 7.575,6 millones de pesos”.

Fernández, de 63 años, puede negarse a declarar, lo cual puede comunicar al juez a través de un escrito o en persona.

De acuerdo a un avance de la noticia de Infobae, el Juez Claudio Bonadío citó a indagatoria aCristina Fernández.

Lo hizo por la causa donde se investigan gruesas irregularidades en las operaciones de venta de dólares a futuro.

Bonadío ha revelado que “por los contratos cerrados (entre septiembre y diciembre de 2015) el BCRA registró una pérdida de 1.552 millones de dólares, mientras que por los contratos activos (entre y junio de 2016) se registró un saldo negativo de 27.724 millones de dólares”. Entre ellos al exsecretario de Comercio Guillermo Moreno y al propio Vanoli por supuestas maniobras para perjudicar a distintas empresas del grupo de medios Clarín, con el que el anterior gobierno mantuvo un fuerte enfrentamiento. Bonadío estuvo a cargo de esa causa hasta que fue desplazado en 2015 por un tribunal superior al ser cuestionado por algunos procedimientos empleados en la pesquisa.

BUENOS AIRES/Agencias

