Evo desafía a un revocatorio a la oposición

El presidente Evo Morales lanzó un desafío a sus adversarios políticos este viernes al inaugurar el décimo quinto Congreso Ordinario de la Federación Especial de Cocaleros de Zonas Tradicionales Yungas Chapare, y dijo estar dispuesto a someterse a un referendo revocatorio del que aseguró que saldría ganador.

“No hemos perdido las elecciones, algunos están confundiendo como si hubiéramos perdido las elecciones. La derecha se envalentona, ahora (dicen) llevaremos al revocatorio. Yo desafío públicamente: Que venga el revocatorio y nos vamos a someter junto a ellos, quién gana el revocatorio, siempre hemos ganado”, afirmó el Jefe el de Estado.

El Primer Mandatario agregó que no se retirará de la vida política en el 2020 tras entregar el poder, como tenía planeado inicialmente.

Me han convencido de que aquí no termina la batalla, aquí no acaba la lucha, olvídese de todo el Chapare y de hacer su restaurante y he decidido seguir en la lucha compañeros y vamos a seguir en la lucha porque somos un movimiento político y social para enfrentar (el imperialismo)”, sostuvo Morales.

Volvió a referise a las redes sociales y la lucha antiimperialista de los movimientos indicando que: “Compañeros de verdad tampoco habíamos sido invencibles frente al imperio con su instrumento que son las redes sociales y ahora vamos a prepararnos para ser invencibles frente al imperio, pero controlando las redes sociales, prepararnos con verdad, programas y propuestas y siempre buscando la igualdad y la dignidad del pueblo boliviano”.

Ratificó que el candidato a la presidencia del MAS para las elecciones general del 2019 será elegido en el 2018.

COCHABAMBA /Fides