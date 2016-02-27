Fecha de publicación: Sábado 27 de febrero de 2016 -- 11:23

Justicia definirá situación de Gabriela Zapata, imputada por tres delitos

Gabriela Zapata fue aprehendida en la víspera.

Gabriela Zapata fue aprehendida en la víspera. (Los Tiempos)

Walter Zuleta, abogado de la empresaria Gabriela Zapata, manifestó el sábado que su defendida aprehendida el viernes irregularmente, fue imputada por tres delitos, ahora aguardan la audiencia cautelar, donde se definirá su situación legal.

“El Ministerio Público imputó a mi cliente por los delitos de legitimación de ganancias ilícitas, enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado y uso indebido de influencias. Esperamos que este sábado sea sometida a una audiencia de medidas cautelares”, dijo el jurista.

Expresó que demostrará su inocencia y desvirtuará los riesgos procesales, porque ella nunca pensó escaparse como se viene afirmando.

Zapata fue detenida cerca del mediodía de viernes por inteligencia de la Policía y luego conducida a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (FELCC) de la zona Sur.

La imputada se acogió al derecho del silencio y en la madrugada del sábado (00h30) fue trasladada a celdas policiales de la Felcc de la calle Sucre, aguardando su audiencia cautelar.

El fiscal general del Estado, Ramiro Guerrero, manifestó que el Ministerio Publico instauro proceso contra Gabriela Zapata, a denuncia del Ministerio de Transparencia Institucional y Lucha Contra la Corrupción, por varios delitos

Por otro lado, la ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, mediante una carta al ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, solicitó que se asuma las acciones necesarias para que Zapata se quede en el país y se someta a las investigaciones.

LA PAZ/ABI

