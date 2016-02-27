Fecha de publicación: Sábado 27 de febrero de 2016 -- 22:38

Valdivia: El Presidente no mintió, porque le comunicaron que el niño murió

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, en conferencia de prensa. (ABI)

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, en conferencia de prensa. (ABI)

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, comunicó  este sábado que el presidente  Evo Morales “no mintió” cuando el 6 de febrero pasado sostuvo que el hijo nació de la relación  con Gabriela Zapata murió en 2007, porque fue la información que recibió.

“Nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, él ha manifestado que había un niño, existía el niño, que el niño estaba enfermo y que posteriormente falleció ese niño, eso es lo que a nuestro Presidente se le comunicó” por parte de Gabriela Zapata, detenida en La Paz acusada por legitimación de ganancias, enriquecimiento ilícito y uso indebido de influencias, dijo Valdivia en conferencia de prensa .

A nombre del Gobierno, Valdivia salió al frente de una revelación que dio Pilar Guzmán, tía de Gabriela Zapata, indico que el niño Fidel Ernesto Morales Zapata aún viviría.

“Por eso decimos que nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, no le miente al pueblo boliviano, porque ésa es su verdad y no tiene absolutamente nada que ocultar”, agregó Valdivia.

LA PAZ/ Con información del MT

43 comments on “Valdivia: El Presidente no mintió, porque le comunicaron que el niño murió

  7. Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
    to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are
    saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for
    to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
    This is actually a great site.

    Responder

  11. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish
    be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside
    case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  12. Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
    I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
    The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
    P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  17. This is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly professional blogger.
    I have joined your feed and sit up for looking for extra of your magnificent post.
    Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks

    Responder

  21. Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
    I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.

    Responder

  24. Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working
    with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult
    time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.

    The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m
    looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!

    Responder

  25. It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of info.

    I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
    Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.

    Responder

  26. I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
    I needs to spend some time learning more or
    understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for
    this info for my mission.

    Responder

  27. My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different web address
    and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
    you. Look forward to finding out about your web page
    yet again.

    Responder

  29. This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader
    entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
    and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

    Responder

  32. Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and
    in depth information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while
    that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Fantastic
    read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.

    Responder

  34. What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re now not actually
    a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be right now.
    You are so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably relating to
    this subject, produced me for my part imagine
    it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga!
    Your personal stuffs great. At all times handle
    it up!

    Responder

  36. Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article
    is awesome, great written and come with approximately all vital infos.
    I’d like to see more posts like this .

    Responder

  37. Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
    The clarity in your post is simply spectacular and
    i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine
    with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.

    Responder

  39. My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s
    to be exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write in relation to here.
    Again, awesome blog!

    Responder

  40. Great goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff prior
    to and you’re simply too fantastic. I actually like what
    you’ve received here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which wherein you are
    saying it. You’re making it entertaining and you still care for to keep
    it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more from you.
    This is really a wonderful site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>