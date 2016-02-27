Valdivia: El Presidente no mintió, porque le comunicaron que el niño murió

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, comunicó este sábado que el presidente Evo Morales “no mintió” cuando el 6 de febrero pasado sostuvo que el hijo nació de la relación con Gabriela Zapata murió en 2007, porque fue la información que recibió.

“Nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, él ha manifestado que había un niño, existía el niño, que el niño estaba enfermo y que posteriormente falleció ese niño, eso es lo que a nuestro Presidente se le comunicó” por parte de Gabriela Zapata, detenida en La Paz acusada por legitimación de ganancias, enriquecimiento ilícito y uso indebido de influencias, dijo Valdivia en conferencia de prensa .

A nombre del Gobierno, Valdivia salió al frente de una revelación que dio Pilar Guzmán, tía de Gabriela Zapata, indico que el niño Fidel Ernesto Morales Zapata aún viviría.

“Por eso decimos que nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, no le miente al pueblo boliviano, porque ésa es su verdad y no tiene absolutamente nada que ocultar”, agregó Valdivia.

LA PAZ/ Con información del MT