Valdivia: El Presidente no mintió, porque le comunicaron que el niño murió

La ministra de Transparencia, Lenny Valdivia, comunicó este sábado que el presidente Evo Morales “no mintió” cuando el 6 de febrero pasado sostuvo que el hijo nació de la relación con Gabriela Zapata murió en 2007, porque fue la información que recibió.
“Nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, él ha manifestado que había un niño, existía el niño, que el niño estaba enfermo y que posteriormente falleció ese niño, eso es lo que a nuestro Presidente se le comunicó” por parte de Gabriela Zapata, detenida en La Paz acusada por legitimación de ganancias, enriquecimiento ilícito y uso indebido de influencias, dijo Valdivia en conferencia de prensa .
A nombre del Gobierno, Valdivia salió al frente de una revelación que dio Pilar Guzmán, tía de Gabriela Zapata, indico que el niño Fidel Ernesto Morales Zapata aún viviría.
“Por eso decimos que nuestro Presidente no ha mentido, no le miente al pueblo boliviano, porque ésa es su verdad y no tiene absolutamente nada que ocultar”, agregó Valdivia.
LA PAZ/ Con información del MT
Aw, this was an incredibly good post. Finding the time and actual effort to generate a very good article… but what can I say… I put things off a lot and
never manage to get anything done.
It’s actually very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, so I simply use internet
for that reason, and get the latest information.
Fine way of explaining, and fastidious post to get data about my presentation subject, which
i am going to deliver in institution of higher
education.
Hi to every one, it’s actually a fastidious for me to visit this site,
it contains priceless Information.
WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for ig
Hi there, I check your blog daily. Your writing style is witty, keep doing what
you’re doing!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous
to and you’re just too magnificent. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you are
saying and the way in which you say it. You make it enjoyable and you still care for
to keep it smart. I can not wait to read much more from you.
This is actually a great site.
I am truly grateful to the holder of this website who
has shared this impressive article at here.
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming again to
read other news.
Hello there, You have done an incredible job. I’ll certainly digg it
and personally recommend to my friends. I’m confident they will
be benefited from this web site.
I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored material stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish
be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again since exactly the same nearly a lot often inside
case you shield this hike.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re using?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a tough time making a decision between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design and style seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Sorry for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
Article writing is also a fun, if you know afterward
you can write otherwise it is complex to write.
Hi to all, it’s in fact a fastidious for me to visit this web page, it
includes important Information.
Useful info. Fortunate me I found your website by chance,
and I am surprised why this coincidence did not happened in advance!
I bookmarked it.
There’s certainly a great deal to find out about this topic.
I like all the points you’ve made.
This is really attention-grabbing, You are an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and sit up for looking for extra of your magnificent post.
Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
Howdy! Would you mind if I share your blog with my
facebook group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Many thanks
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews every day along with a mug of coffee.
My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I may
as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following you.
Look forward to going over your web page yet again.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.
I am in fact happy to glance at this website posts which carries lots of useful information, thanks for providing these kinds of statistics.
Good post. I will be going through some of these issues as well..
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working
with? I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a difficult
time deciding between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m
looking for something unique. P.S My apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!
It’s truly a nice and helpful piece of info.
I’m happy that you simply shared this helpful information with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I’m not sure where you’re getting your information, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or
understanding more. Thanks for excellent info I was looking for
this info for my mission.
My spouse and I stumbled over here from a different web address
and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
you. Look forward to finding out about your web page
yet again.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, later than having my
breakfast coming yet again to read more news.
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader
entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Very rapidly this website will be famous among all blog people,
due to it’s pleasant posts
Hello colleagues, good piece of writing and good arguments commented at
this place, I am in fact enjoying by these.
Admiring the persistence you put into your blog and
in depth information you provide. It’s good to come across a blog every once in a while
that isn’t the same out of date rehashed information. Fantastic
read! I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Thanks to my father who told me regarding this blog,
this weblog is actually remarkable.
What i don’t realize is in reality how you’re now not actually
a lot more neatly-appreciated than you may be right now.
You are so intelligent. You recognize thus considerably relating to
this subject, produced me for my part imagine
it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it’s something to accomplish with Woman gaga!
Your personal stuffs great. At all times handle
it up!
I always spent my half an hour to read this web
site’s posts all the time along with a cup of coffee.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this article
is awesome, great written and come with approximately all vital infos.
I’d like to see more posts like this .
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply spectacular and
i could assume you are an expert on this subject. Fine
with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please continue the gratifying work.
I think the admin of this website is actually working
hard in favor of his site, for the reason that here every data is quality based information.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s
to be exactly I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content available for you?
I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot of the subjects you write in relation to here.
Again, awesome blog!
Great goods from you, man. I have take into account your stuff prior
to and you’re simply too fantastic. I actually like what
you’ve received here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which wherein you are
saying it. You’re making it entertaining and you still care for to keep
it sensible. I can not wait to learn much more from you.
This is really a wonderful site.
I am in fact thankful to the holder of this web page who has shared this great article at here.
I every time spent my half an hour to read this blog’s articles all the time
along with a cup of coffee.
Hey there, You have done an excellent job. I
will certainly digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this site.