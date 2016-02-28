Aguas estancadas causaron el deslizamiento de Jupapina

El secretario municipal de Gestión de Riesgos (SMGIR), Vladimir Toro, informó que el deslizamiento ocurrido en la zona de Jupapina alrededor de la medianoche del sábado y que afectó a 12 familias que vivían en ocho casas, se produjo por la acumulación de agua del río La Paz, además de la falta de un sistema de evacuación de aguas del sistema de alcantarillado sanitario y pluvial de las nuevas construcciones del sector.

“Se trata de la reactivación de un deslizamiento antiguo, que en su momento ya tuvo problemas. El área de influencia es de aproximadamente 15 hectáreas. Se tuvo el represamiento (acumulación de agua) del río La Paz en la parte baja ahorita el curso del caudal está pasando por parte de los cultivo a el nivel del lecho del río”, señaló la autoridad edil desde Jupapina.

El movimiento geodinámico se detuvo a las 10:00 de este domingo y desde ese momento más de 300 personas de la Alcaldía ayudan a recuperar los enseres de las 31 personas que quedaron sin hogar.

“La masa deslizada, en la parte alta a nivel de la corona del escarpe mayor del deslizamiento, tenemos ocho familias que están en la masa deslizada y cuatro tenemos a nivel del coronamiento, aguas arriba”.

Toro explicó que no cuentan con autorización para la recuperación de materiales de construcción. “Nos han pedido los vecinos que no se toque ese protocolo hasta que ellos decidan, por ser propiedad privada nosotros no vamos a intervenir mientras no haya un documento que nos garantice la autorización”.

El movimiento geodinámico se detuvo a las 10:00 de este domingo y a partir de ese momento se hicieron ingresos para facilitar el desplazamiento de las personas que realizan la recuperación de enseres personales de las familias afectadas.

“Son aproximadamente 500 metros de longitud del escarpe mayor entonces tenemos que hacer accesos para sacar los enseres. Para esta jornada está planificada toda esta actividad, indicó.

La autoridad de Riesgos explicó que el represamiento del río La Paz es atendido con ingenieros geólogos que están trabajando en la parte baja del sector con maquinaria pesada.

La SMGIR observó que los sistemas de alcantarillado sanitario y pluvial de las construcciones del sector también contribuyeron al humedecimiento del terreno al no tener un sistema adecuado de evacuación de aguas.

“Los sistemas de alcantarillado pluvial, sanitario y todo lo que es evacuación de aguas (de las nuevas construcciones del sector) hacen al problema, en la parte baja hay bastante humedad, totoras que están crecidas en el lugar lo que da cuenta de que hay mucha humedad en el lugar. Además el grado de carcavamiento que son los huecos que tenemos a nivel de toda el área del problema son cárcavas profundas que con lluvia se activan y generan saturación, explicó.

El mapa de riesgos señala que se trata de un área con problemática geológica. “No tienen planimetría (las construcciones) y por ende no tienen autorización del Gobierno Municipal de La Paz, ninguna de las construcciones del área de influencia”, aseguró.

A las 21:30 se inició el movimiento que se presentó con rajaduras en las viviendas. Alrededor de la medianoche los vecinos llamaron a emergencias de la Alcaldía y media hora después se inició la evacuación inmediata de las 31 personas. La reacción inmediata evitó que se registren pérdidas humanas.

LA PAZ/ Con información de GAMLP