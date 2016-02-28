Bolívar vuelve a caer con Ciclón

Ciclón devolvió el golpe que recibió en el primer tiempo de parte de Bolívar con dos duros reveses en el complemento de la mano del delantero Juan Vogliotti, quien le dio el triunfo por la cuenta de 2-1 la tarde de este domingo, en el estadio IV Centenario, cuando parecía que el partido estaba inclinado al lado de la visita.
El cuadro chapaco hunde a Bolívar en la crisis futbolística, porque aprovechó el bajón del elenco paceño en el terreno de juego para igualar el marcador en primera instancia y después quedarse con los tres puntos con la remontada que logró en cuestión de un par de minutos con el doblete de Vogliotti.
La Academia regresó al país para tratar de borrar la mala imagen que tuvo frente a Racing (Argentina) por la Copa Libertadores de América (1-4) y se encontró con más problemas en el torneo local, debido a que falta de convicción para asegurar el triunfo y bajar la guardia en la segunda etapa le costó el encuentros además de la reivindicación con su afición.
El gol de los celestes fue anotado por Juan Carlos Arce, a los 20´, con un ingreso diagonal dejando a su marcador a un lado y con un disparo de derecha venció al golero Pedro Galindo, tras un desvió del balón en un hombre de Ciclón que trataba de llegar al cierre.
Por disposición del director técnico Rubén Darío Insúa, el delantero Arce era guardado en la banca de alternos para dar espacio y oportunidad a los refuerzos ofensivos, como Gastón Cellerino e Iván Borghello, pero en este compromiso Arce arrancó desde el principio y brindando más fuerza y velocidad en el ataque.
Los albicelestes pasaron sus peores pasajes en el primer tiempo, era un elenco apagado y que apenas tuvo un contragolpe que Vogliotti no pudo resolver. En el complemento el atacante argentino se tomó el desquite con su oportuna presencia dentro del área.
La igualdad fue anotada por Vogliotti a los 69´ enviando la pelota contra las redes después de un tiro libre de Mariano Ramírez que el guardameta Romel Quiñónez alcanzó a manotear pero devolvió la pelota dentro del área pequeña siendo un gran riesgo porque había tres jugadores albicelestes asechando el arco, uno de ellos fue Vogliotti.
El tanto del triunfo llegó de inmediato, a los 71´, con un centro desde la derecha de Álvaro Paniagua que Vogliotti bajó con el pecho y con un disparo de zurda venció a Quiñónez ensombreciendo la tarde de los bolivaristas.
Bolívar se quedó sin ideas exactas, y para rematar su mala actuación perdió a Arce a los 80 minutos por expulsión debido a una agresión física. Sin el aporte de este atacante y con el cronómetro sobre sus cabezas los jugadores no midieron en lanzar centros al área esperando que alguno traiga fortuna, pero sólo hicieron que Galindo sea la figura por cortar los servicios.
TARIJA/APG
