Evo Morales: “quiero recogérmelo al niño”

El presidente Evo Morales pidió de forma pública el lunes al hijo que tuvo con Gabriela Zapata, pase a su custodia, una vez que familiares y la abogada de la madre confirmaron que el niño vive, y tendría ocho años de edad.
“Quiero pedir a familiares, a esta supuesta tía que me presente y si su familia permite quiero recogérmelo al niño, no puedo entender, no creo que falsamente me dijo que falleció, qué interés está detrás del niño, no tengo ningún problema, y me lo recojo, es una alegría”, dijo.
Morales, conferencia de prensa en Palacio de Gobierno, en la que no permitió preguntas, ratificó que a él le informaron que el bebé estuvo enfermo y ante la exigencia de verlo le indicaron que falleció.
“Evidentemente habido una divergencia sobre el fallecimiento del bebé, pero sabe el pueblo yo creí en las palabras, en la información de la madre de mi hijo”, indicó.
“Ante el pueblo boliviano sino aparece el niño tengo obligación de acudir al juez del menor, apelar para que se investigue ese hecho, lamento mucho que hayan ocultado al bebé ahora niño de casi nueve años”, argumentó.
El Presidente se preguntó qué razones existen para que lo hayan alejado de su hijo y qué intereses están de por medio.
“Me pregunto por qué desde 2007 me ocultaron, por qué razones me alejaron, qué interese hay detrás de este alejamiento si está con vida”, señaló.
La tía de Zapata, Pilar Guzmán, reveló a los medios de comunicación que el bebé vivía, después que su sobrina fue aprehendida y posteriormente detenida preventivamente en el penal femenino de Obrajes de La Paz, acusada de legitimación de ganancias ilícitas, enriquecimiento ilícito de particulares con afectación al Estado y uso indebido de influencias en grado de complicidad.
El jefe de Estado refirió que a partir de la información de la muerte del bebé nunca tuvo comunicación con la madre; sin embargo, conociendo que está vivo pidió verlo porque -dijo- “tengo derecho a cuidarlo”.
Pingback: Bolivia Arrests President's Former Mistress - insightcrime.
Pingback: Bolivia arresta a examante del presidente - insightcrime.
