La ATT multa 31 MM de bolivianos a telefónicas

El director de la Autoridad de Regulación y Fiscalización de Telecomunicaciones y Transportes (ATT), César Bohrt, informó este lunes, en La Paz, que en 2015 esa institución sancionó con 31 millones de bolivianos a cada una de las operadoras de telefonía móvil: Entel, Tigo y Viva, por mal servicio.
“El año pasado las tres telefónicas han tenido problemas y nosotros hemos levantado cargos a las tres a Entel, Tigo y a Viva y la multa alcanzó a cada uno de estos por lo menos de 31 millones de bolivianos”, explicó.
Dijo que las multas responden al mal servicio, por cortes sin previo aviso, interrupciones, entre otras fallas, afectaciones que fueron denunciadas por los usuarios.
Anunció que las operadoras tienen que presentar sus descargos por la vía administrativa para evaluar si corresponde el pago de las multas por el mal servicio prestado.
“Están en el proceso sancionador, ahora hay que agotar la vía administrativa, en estos momento se han formulado cargos y ellos son los que tienen adecuarse al procedimiento administrativo. Ellos tienen todo el derecho para hacer sus descargos”, justificó.
LA PAZ/Con datos de ABI
