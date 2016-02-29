Oscar: “Spotlight” la mejor película de 2015

“Spotlight”, una historia sobre la investigación periodística del abuso sexual cometido por sacerdotes católicos en Estados Unidos, ganó el domingo el Oscar como mejor película. El filme se llevó también un premio como mejor guión original.
Leonardo DiCaprio ganó un Óscar como mejor actor por su papel en el drama de supervivencia y venganza “The Revenant”, el primero en su quinta nominación en los máximos premios de la industria cinematográfica.
En la película dirigida por el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, el actor interpreta al explorador Hugh Glass quien es atacado por un oso y abandonado en medio de las inexploradas tierras estadounidenses del Siglo XIX.
Brie Larson ganó como mejor actriz por su papel en “Room”, la historia de una joven secuestrada que debe criar a su pequeño hijo en una diminuta habitación.
Larson, en su primera nominación al Oscar, ganó también el Globo de Oro y el premio del Sindicato de Actores en las últimas semanas.
Ganó a las nominadas Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Joy”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”) y Saoirse Ronan (“Brooklyn”).
El mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu obtuvo su segundo Óscar consecutivo. El director de “The Revenant” derrotó a Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), George Miller (“Mad Max: Furia en la carretera”), Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) y Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”).
Y el Óscar a Mejor Canción Original es para Sam Smith por su tema “Writing’s On the Wall”.
A los 87 años, con una impresionante carrera y a la sexta nominación, el maestro italiano Ennio Morricone logró hoy su primer Óscar, por la Mejor banda sonora compuesta para “The Hateful Eight”, de Quentin Tarantino.
Lady Gaga emocionó con su interpretación en los Óscar
La actriz colombiana Sofía Vergara anunció que el Óscar a ‘Mejor película a lengua estranjera’ es para “Son og Saul” (Hijo de Saúl). No tuvieron esa suerte “Embrace of the Serpent”, “Mustang” y “Theeb”.
El Óscar a Mejor cortometraje es para Stutterer.
Mejor documental: “Amy”
Mejor documental corto: “A girl in the river”
El intérprete Mark Rylance ganó en la categoría Mejor Actor de reparto por su papel en Puente de espías, donde interpretó a Rudolf Abel, un agente de inteligencia que fue capturado en la década de los 50. Ha sido nominado a los BAFTA, Critics’ Choice Awards y Globos de Oro.
Quedaron atrás Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Mark Ruffalo y Sylvester Stallone.
“Inside Out” (Intensamente) se quedó con el Óscar a ‘Mejor película animada’. En esta oportunidad no pudieron quedarse con la estatuilla “Anomalisa”, “Boy and the world”, “Shaun the sheep movie” y “When Marnie was there”.
La producción chilena Bear Story ganó en la categoría ‘Mejor corto animado’. No tuvieron la misma suerte Prologue, Sanjay’s Super Team, We Can’t Live without Cosmos y World of Tomorrow.
En la categoria ‘Mejores efectos visuales’ ganó “Ex-Machina”, dejando atrás a “Mad Max Furia en el camino”, “El renacido”, “Misión rescate” y “Star Wars el despertar de la Fuerza”.
La película Mad Max Furia en el camino se impuso en la categoría ‘Mejor mezcla de sonido’. No tuvieron la misma suerte El renacido, Puente de espías, Misión rescate y Star Wars El despertar de la Fuerza.
En la categoría ‘Mejor Edición de sonido’ ganó “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Quedaron atrás “Sicario”, “The Martian”, “The Revenant” y “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.
“Mad Max Furia en el camino” se quedó con la cuarta estatuilla dorada por ‘Mejor edición’, de esa forma dejó atrás a Star Wars, El renacido, La gran apuesta y En primera plana.
Emmanuel Lubezki (El renacido) ganó el Óscar a ‘Mejor fotografía’, una de las categorías más reñidas. No tuvieron la misma suerte Ed Lachman (Carol), Robert Richardson (Los 8 más odiados), John Seale (Mad Max Furia en el camino) y Roger Deakins (Sicario).
En la categoría ‘Mejor maquillaje y peinado’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” se impuso a “El renacido” y “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared”.
“Mad Max: Fury Road” se quedó con el Óscar a ‘Mejor diseño de producción’. No tuvieron la misma suerte “Bridge of Spies”, “The Danisb Girl”, “The Martian” y “The Revenant”.
El Óscar a Mejor vestuario es para…. ¡“Mad Max: Fury Road”. Quedaron atrás “Carol”, “Cinderella”, “The Revenant” y “The Danisb Girl”.
Es el turno para la Mejor Actriz de raparto. La ganadora fue la sueca Alicia Vikander por su papeñ en “La chica danesa”. Quedaron atrás Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The Hateful Eight”), Rooney Mara (“Carol”), Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight”), y Kate Winslet (“Steve Jobs”).
La película “The Big Short” se quedó con el premio de Mejor guion adaptado, al dejar atrás a “Brooklyn”, “Carol”, “The Martian” y “Room”.
“The Big Short” está basada en los eventos de Wall Street que desataron la crisis del 2008.
La cinta “Spotlight” ganó la categoría Mejor guion original.
Chris Rock bromeó sobre la falta de diversidad en los Óscar 2016.
LOS ANGELES/Agencias
This design is spectacular! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained.
Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
Too cool!
Excellent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff
previous to and you are just too magnificent.
I really like what you’ve acquired here, really like what you’re stating and the way in which you
say it. You make it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it smart.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a tremendous
website.
Hello, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am too glad to share my know-how here with
colleagues.
We’re a bunch of volunteers and starting a brand new scheme in our community.
Your website offered us with valuable information to work
on. You have performed a formidable task and our whole group will probably be
thankful to you.
Post writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write if
not it is difficult to write.
Hello i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anyplace, when i read this paragraph
i thought i could also make comment due to this good
paragraph.
These are really enormous ideas in regarding blogging. You have touched
some pleasant things here. Any way keep up wrinting.
Keep this going please, great job!
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I genuinely enjoyed reading it,
you may be a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and may come back later in life.
I want to encourage continue your great job, have
a nice day!
In fact no matter if someone doesn’t know then its
up to other viewers that they will assist, so
here it occurs.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find
this matter to be actually something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and very broad for me. I am looking
forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on ig. Regards
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to protect against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
It’s enormous that you are getting ideas from this piece of writing as well
as from our dialogue made at this place.
Hi, I read your blog on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is witty, keep up the good work!
Hi there i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anyplace, when i read this piece of writing
i thought i could also make comment due to this sensible post.
Whats up very nice site!! Man .. Excellent ..
Superb .. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also?
I’m satisfied to find numerous useful information here within the publish, we’d like work out more techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
It’s an awesome post in support of all the online
viewers; they will obtain advantage from it I am sure.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Wow, this post is good, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of
things, so I am going to inform her.
What’s up, its good post regarding media print, we all know media is a
wonderful source of information.
I have read so many articles about the blogger lovers except this paragraph is genuinely a pleasant paragraph, keep it up.
Excellent post. I used to be checking continuously this weblog and I am impressed!
Extremely useful information particularly the ultimate
section I maintain such information a lot. I used to be looking for this certain information for a very long time.
Thanks and good luck.
Hey! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure
things out pretty quick. I’m thinking about making my own but
I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any points or suggestions?
Cheers
I got this website from my friend who informed me
about this site and now this time I am visiting this site and reading very informative articles here.
What’s Happening i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively helpful and it
has helped me out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid different users like its aided me.
Good job.
Thankfulness to my father who shared with me regarding this website, this webpage is really awesome.
I got this web site from my buddy who told me about this website and at the moment this
time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative posts at this time.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist
with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to
rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing
very good results. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
First off I would like to say superb blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and
clear your head before writing. I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out there.
I do enjoy writing however it just seems like
the first 10 to 15 minutes tend to be lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Many thanks!
Very rapidly this web site will be famous amid all blog people, due to it’s pleasant posts
If you are going for finest contents like me, only go to see this website every day because it gives feature contents, thanks
What’s up mates, nice paragraph and pleasant urging commented here, I am in fact enjoying by these.
Hello there! This is my first comment here
so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and tell you I genuinely enjoy reading through your posts.
Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that deal with the same subjects?
Appreciate it!
There is certainly a lot to know about this issue. I like all of the
points you have made.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website
and in accession capital to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your feeds and even I achievement you
access consistently quickly.
As the admin of this web page is working, no question very soon it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Hey there excellent website! Does running a blog similar to this take a massive amount work?
I have very little expertise in coding however I was hoping to start
my own blog in the near future. Anyways, if you have any recommendations or techniques for new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off subject however I just wanted to ask.
Thank you!
I know this web site presents quality based posts and extra information, is there any other website which presents such stuff in quality?
I’m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your blogs really
nice, keep it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later.
All the best
It’s impressive that you are getting thoughts from this
paragraph as well as from our discussion made at this time.
great submit, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of
this sector do not understand this. You must proceed your writing.
I am sure, you have a huge readers’ base already!
I think this is one of the so much significant
information for me. And i’m satisfied reading your article.
However want to statement on some general things, The site style is
ideal, the articles is in reality nice : D. Just right job, cheers
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site
is excellent, let alone the content!
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience on the topic of unexpected emotions.
Hey just wanted to give you a brief heads up and let
you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
I’ve tried it in two different browsers and both show the same outcome.
I think the admin of this site is actually working hard for
his website, as here every information is quality based stuff.
Hi there, yeah this piece of writing is actually pleasant and I have learned
lot of things from it regarding blogging. thanks.
Hi my family member! I wish to say that this post is amazing, nice
written and come with almost all vital infos. I would like to see extra posts like this .
Hey there! I’ve been following your website for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go
ahead and give you a shout out from Atascocita Tx! Just
wanted to say keep up the good job!
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform
as yours and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks
a lot!
After I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added-
checkbox and now each time a comment is added I receive four emails with the same comment.
Is there a means you can remove me from that service?
Cheers!
Howdy! This blog post couldn’t be written much
better! Looking at this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept preaching about this. I will send this article to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a great read. I appreciate
you for sharing!
Pingback: Google
Your mode of explaining everything in this paragraph is genuinely nice, every one be able to simply be
aware of it, Thanks a lot.