Oscar: “Spotlight” la mejor película de 2015

“Spotlight”, una historia sobre la investigación periodística del abuso sexual cometido por sacerdotes católicos en Estados Unidos, ganó el domingo el Oscar como mejor película. El filme se llevó también un premio como mejor guión original.

Leonardo DiCaprio ganó un Óscar como mejor actor por su papel en el drama de supervivencia y venganza “The Revenant”, el primero en su quinta nominación en los máximos premios de la industria cinematográfica.

En la película dirigida por el mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu, el actor interpreta al explorador Hugh Glass quien es atacado por un oso y abandonado en medio de las inexploradas tierras estadounidenses del Siglo XIX.

Brie Larson ganó como mejor actriz por su papel en “Room”, la historia de una joven secuestrada que debe criar a su pequeño hijo en una diminuta habitación.

Larson, en su primera nominación al Oscar, ganó también el Globo de Oro y el premio del Sindicato de Actores en las últimas semanas.

Ganó a las nominadas Cate Blanchett (“Carol”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Joy”), Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years”) y Saoirse Ronan (“Brooklyn”).

El mexicano Alejandro González Iñárritu obtuvo su segundo Óscar consecutivo. El director de “The Revenant” derrotó a Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), George Miller (“Mad Max: Furia en la carretera”), Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) y Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”).

Y el Óscar a Mejor Canción Original es para Sam Smith por su tema “Writing’s On the Wall”.

A los 87 años, con una impresionante carrera y a la sexta nominación, el maestro italiano Ennio Morricone logró hoy su primer Óscar, por la Mejor banda sonora compuesta para “The Hateful Eight”, de Quentin Tarantino.

Lady Gaga emocionó con su interpretación en los Óscar

La actriz colombiana Sofía Vergara anunció que el Óscar a ‘Mejor película a lengua estranjera’ es para “Son og Saul” (Hijo de Saúl). No tuvieron esa suerte “Embrace of the Serpent”, “Mustang” y “Theeb”.

El Óscar a Mejor cortometraje es para Stutterer.

Mejor documental: “Amy”

Mejor documental corto: “A girl in the river”

El intérprete Mark Rylance ganó en la categoría Mejor Actor de reparto por su papel en Puente de espías, donde interpretó a Rudolf Abel, un agente de inteligencia que fue capturado en la década de los 50. Ha sido nominado a los BAFTA, Critics’ Choice Awards y Globos de Oro.

Quedaron atrás Christian Bale, Tom Hardy, Mark Ruffalo y Sylvester Stallone.

“Inside Out” (Intensamente) se quedó con el Óscar a ‘Mejor película animada’. En esta oportunidad no pudieron quedarse con la estatuilla “Anomalisa”, “Boy and the world”, “Shaun the sheep movie” y “When Marnie was there”.

La producción chilena Bear Story ganó en la categoría ‘Mejor corto animado’. No tuvieron la misma suerte Prologue, Sanjay’s Super Team, We Can’t Live without Cosmos y World of Tomorrow.

En la categoria ‘Mejores efectos visuales’ ganó “Ex-Machina”, dejando atrás a “Mad Max Furia en el camino”, “El renacido”, “Misión rescate” y “Star Wars el despertar de la Fuerza”.

La película Mad Max Furia en el camino se impuso en la categoría ‘Mejor mezcla de sonido’. No tuvieron la misma suerte El renacido, Puente de espías, Misión rescate y Star Wars El despertar de la Fuerza.

En la categoría ‘Mejor Edición de sonido’ ganó “Mad Max: Fury Road”. Quedaron atrás “Sicario”, “The Martian”, “The Revenant” y “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”.

“Mad Max Furia en el camino” se quedó con la cuarta estatuilla dorada por ‘Mejor edición’, de esa forma dejó atrás a Star Wars, El renacido, La gran apuesta y En primera plana.

Emmanuel Lubezki (El renacido) ganó el Óscar a ‘Mejor fotografía’, una de las categorías más reñidas. No tuvieron la misma suerte Ed Lachman (Carol), Robert Richardson (Los 8 más odiados), John Seale (Mad Max Furia en el camino) y Roger Deakins (Sicario).

En la categoría ‘Mejor maquillaje y peinado’ “Mad Max: Fury Road” se impuso a “El renacido” y “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed out the Window and Disappeared”.

“Mad Max: Fury Road” se quedó con el Óscar a ‘Mejor diseño de producción’. No tuvieron la misma suerte “Bridge of Spies”, “The Danisb Girl”, “The Martian” y “The Revenant”.

El Óscar a Mejor vestuario es para…. ¡“Mad Max: Fury Road”. Quedaron atrás “Carol”, “Cinderella”, “The Revenant” y “The Danisb Girl”.

Es el turno para la Mejor Actriz de raparto. La ganadora fue la sueca Alicia Vikander por su papeñ en “La chica danesa”. Quedaron atrás Jennifer Jason Leigh (“The Hateful Eight”), Rooney Mara (“Carol”), Rachel McAdams (“Spotlight”), y Kate Winslet (“Steve Jobs”).

La película “The Big Short” se quedó con el premio de Mejor guion adaptado, al dejar atrás a “Brooklyn”, “Carol”, “The Martian” y “Room”.

“The Big Short” está basada en los eventos de Wall Street que desataron la crisis del 2008.

La cinta “Spotlight” ganó la categoría Mejor guion original.

Chris Rock bromeó sobre la falta de diversidad en los Óscar 2016.

