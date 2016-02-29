Zapata utilizaba bienes del Estado y le transferían dinero

El vicepresidente Álvaro García Linera informó hoy en conferencia de prensa que la expareja del presidente Evo Morales utilizaba los bienes no sólo la oficina de la Unidad de Apoyo a la Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia, sino también el vehículo de dicha repartición, además hay registro de trasferencia de dinero.
La autoridad dijo que “se llegó a detectar que la señora Zapata había ido varias veces a Gestión Social y están los registros de su llegada”.
Además, según información con la que cuenta el Gobierno, aunque no tiene pruebas, es que Gabriela “se reunía con empresarios privados, convocaba a empresarios privados a la oficina de Gestión Social que queda en la avenida Arce”.
Según el informe del Ministerio de Presidencia que fue entregado al Ministerio de Transparencia y al de Gobierno “en alguna oportunidad se usó la vagoneta de Gestión Social para recogerla a ella (Zapata)”, dijo el Vicepresidente.
Otro elemento que dio a conocer fue que un funcionario de dicha unidad dependiente de la señora Cristina Choque, amiga de la expareja del Presidente y que fue aprehendida este lunes, “había transferido dinero a la cuenta de la señora Zapata”.
“Esto es una cosa grande, lo que está detrás de la señora Zapata es una cosa grande, no es poca cosa”, sostuvo García Linera.
En su criterio, la fiscalía tiene que actuar de una manera prolija, transparente y convocar a quien vea conveniente.
García Linera calificó de “muy grave” que una persona que no trabaje para el Estado se reúna con otras personas para hacer “negocios privados en oficinas del Estado”. Convocó a los empresarios que se reunieron con Zapata a que se presenten y digan qué hablaron con ella en una oficina del Estado.
LA PAZ/Fides
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website
regularly, this web page is truly nice and the viewers are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put
this content together. I once again find myself spending way
too much time both reading and posting comments. But so what, it
was still worthwhile!
What’s up, after reading this awesome article i am also delighted to share my knowledge here with mates.
Fantastic goods from you, man. I’ve take into
accout your stuff previous to and you are just extremely fantastic.
I really like what you’ve obtained here, certainly like what you are saying and
the best way in which you assert it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you. That is really a wonderful site.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve found It positively useful and
it has helped me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other users like
its aided me. Great job.
you’re in reality a excellent webmaster. The site
loading pace is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed a
magnificent process on this topic!
It’s awesome designed for me to have a website, which is valuable in favor of my experience.
thanks admin
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is important and all. Nevertheless just imagine if you
added some great visuals or videos to give your posts
more, “pop”! Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this website could undeniably
be one of the greatest in its niche. Excellent blog!
I visited various web pages but the audio feature for
audio songs existing at this web site is actually marvelous.