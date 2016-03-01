Fecha de publicación: Martes 1 de marzo de 2016 -- 22:33

Clinton y Trump a la delantera en Supermartes

Hillary Clinton y Donald Trump. (Hastag)

Hillary Clinton y Donald Trump. (Hastag)

La demócrata Hillary Clinton ganó las elecciones primarias demócratas en al menos seis estados que votaron el Supermartes, mientras el republicano Donald Trump ganaba en cinco. El rival de Clinton, Bernie Sanders, ganó en su estado natal: Vermont, y en Oklahoma, mientras el republicano Ted Cruz se llevó la victoria en Texas y también en Oklahoma.

El Supermartes es el día más activo de las primarias de 2016, y se juega un gran número de delegados.

Para Clinton y Trump, las elecciones del martes representan la posibilidad de tomar una clara ventaja sobre de sus rivales y enfilarse hacia la nominación presidencial.

Clinton se anotó victorias en Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia y Virginia. Trump ganó en Alabama, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Georgia y también en Virginia. Las votaciones seguían abiertas en otros estados o las contiendas eran demasiado cerradas para declarar un ganador.

El triunfo en Arkansas dio a la exsecretaria de Estado la mayoría de los 32 delegados que otorga este estado sureño en la jornada del supermartes, donde están en juego 865 delegados demócratas, de los 2.383 necesarios para obtener la candidatura presidencial demócrata.

Sanders, quien ha montado un inesperado desafío a Clinton en la contienda del Partido Demócrata, agradeció efusivamente durante un mitin de victoria en Vermont. Dijo que aunque quiere ganar en todos los rincones del país, era particularmente significativo que su estado “votara con tanta fuerza para llevarnos a la Casa Blanca”.

Pero encuestas a boca de urna revelaron que Sanders sigue careciendo de un sólido apoyo de los votantes de raza negra, una base electoral crucial para los demócratas.

Clinton ganó Virginia y Georgia con el apoyo tanto de hombres como de mujeres, así como de votantes de raza negra. Sanders sigue recibiendo el apoyo de votantes jóvenes, y obtuvo la mayoría de los votos de ciudadanos menores de 30 años, de acuerdo con encuestas efectuadas por Edison Research para The Associated Press y cadenas de televisión.

Los demócratas votaban en 11 estados y la Samoa Estadounidense, con 865 delegados en juego. Los republicanos votaban también en 11 estados, con 595 delegados en juego.

Las votaciones llegan en un momento turbulento para los republicanos, que se enfrentan a la posibilidad de que Trump pueda convertirse en el nominado del partido. Sus rivales Marco Rubio y Ted Cruz están inmersos en un esfuerzo frenético para detener al multimillonario, pero no está claro todavía si han reaccionado demasiado tarde.

Trump busca barrer en el sur, lo cual sería un serio golpe para Cruz, senador por Texas. El objetivo de Rubio es más modesto: busca mantenerse en la competencia en el conteo de delegados y espera ganar en su estado natal Florida el 15 de marzo.

NUEVA YORK/Agencias

26 comments on “Clinton y Trump a la delantera en Supermartes

  4. Very great post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I’ve truly loved surfing around your weblog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing on your feed and I am hoping you write again soon!

    Responder

  6. Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like
    you wrote the book in it or something. I think that you can do with a
    few pics to drive the message home a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog.
    An excellent read. I will certainly be back.

    Responder

  14. It’s appropriate time to make some plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy.
    I have learn this post and if I may just I wish to
    recommend you some interesting issues or tips. Maybe you
    could write subsequent articles relating to this article.
    I wish to read more issues approximately it!

    Responder

  16. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am going through troubles with your RSS.
    I don’t understand why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting
    the same RSS problems? Anyone who knows the answer
    will you kindly respond? Thanks!!

    Responder

  18. I believe that is among the so much vital information for me.

    And i’m glad studying your article. However want to
    remark on few common things, The website style is ideal, the articles is truly great : D.
    Just right job, cheers

    Responder

  20. What’s Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this
    I’ve discovered It positively helpful and it has helped me
    out loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its aided me.
    Good job.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>