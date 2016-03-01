Martes 2 Febrero 2016.
Spotlight (Primera Plana) logró el Oscar a la mejor película del 2015 en la 88ª edición de los Oscares de Hollywood el pasado domingo en la ciudad de Los Ángeles.
La Academia entregó a esa película una segunda estatuilla al mejor guión original, aunque optaba a seis.
El tema de la cinta es el abuso pederasta de sacerdotes a cientos de jóvenes en la ciudad de Boston en la década de los años 90, sin que las autoridades fueran diligentes en aplicar la disciplina adecuada para evitar la proliferación de tan horrendos delitos y castigar a sus culpables.
El guión se basa en la investigación de periodistas del periódico “The Boston Globe” de esa ciudad de la costa este de Estados Unidos que recibieron el premio Pulitzer en 2003.
Thomas McCarthy dirigió el film y compartió con Josh Singer el guión para la interpretación de Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo y Rachel Adams. Como dato anecdótico pero humano, el periodista Mike Rezendes, uno de los investigadores del “The Boston Globe” estaba presente en la ceremonia de los Oscar el domingo pasado.
McCarthy expresó, tras recibir la estatuilla, “que el Oscar servirá para amplificar ese mensaje”.
La pederastia es una de los más graves escándalos de nuestra Iglesia Católica, sobre todo en Estados Unidos. Ha sacudido la práctica de nuestra religión entre miles y miles de personas. El cardenal australiano George Pell, asesor del Papa en temas económicos, señaló el pasado domingo en una videoconferencia desde El Vaticano con “La Comisión Real para una respuesta institucional al abuso sexual de menores” de su país que en ese crimen “se metió la pata” a nivel eclesial y que “no se podía defender lo indefendible”.
Gracias, epi
