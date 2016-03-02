Evo es amenazado de muerte en las redes sociales

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, denunció hoy que el presidente Evo Morales fue amenazado de muerte en un mensaje difundido por José Manuel Terrazas Granier en las redes sociales, concretamente en el Facebook.
“En las últimas horas ha circulado una amenaza de muerte, directa, lanzada contra el presidente Evo Morales precedida de un conjunto de insultos, adjetivaciones, acusaciones, palabras irreproducibles dirigidas contra nuestro Presidente” en el Facebook, denunció Romero.
Parte de la publicación en cuestión dice: “Yo José Manuel Terrazas Granier te voy a matar y te voy a escupir”. Además existen acusaciones contra el Mandatario de narcotráfico, de asesinatos, desaparición de personas, de trata de personas y secuestro de personas.
El Gobierno también teme por la seguridad de la residencia presidencial pues se identificaron el sobrevuelo de drones tanto en la casa del vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, como en la residencia presidencial.
“El 17 de febrero pasado en la casa del Vicepresidente fue detectado un dron, pero no se pudo detener a los que estaban operando. Anoche a las 21.30 en la residencia presidencial fue detectado un dron sobrevolando sobre la casa presidencial, en esta ocasión si se dio con quienes operaban” el dron, explicó el ministro de Defensa Reymi Ferreira.
Por este sobrevuelo se detuvo a dos personas que luego fueron liberadas porque no existe una norma que regule este tipo de hechos. Ante esta situación el Ejecutivo “va plantear una ley que se pueda discutir en el menor plazo para garantizar la seguridad no solamente del jefe de Estado y los poderes públicos sino también de la ciudadanía”, apuntó Ferreira.
Llama la atención, dijo, que en menos de 20 días se produce este tipo de acciones y que “por normas de seguridad está prohibido el sobrevuelo de aviones, y en ese caso también los drones, sobre el Palacio de Gobierno, la casa presidencial”.
Ferreira manifestó su preocupación por las amenazas que hay en internet contra el Presidente y por los sobrevuelos de estos equipos electrónicos de observación. “Estamos preocupados y entendemos que hay una situación conspirativa”, sostuvo.
LA PAZ/Fides
Can you tell us more about this? I’d want to find out more details.
I was suggested this web site by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
problem. You’re incredible! Thanks!
For most up-to-date information you have to visit web and on world-wide-web I found this site
as a most excellent web page for most up-to-date updates.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be actually something that I believe I’d
by no means understand. It sort of feels too complicated and very vast for me.
I am looking ahead to your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the hang of it!
Very good article! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
I visit daily some web sites and sites to read posts, however this weblog gives feature
based content.
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website.
I stumbledupon it 😉 I will return yet again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change,
may you be rich and continue to guide others.
I love your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back as I’m looking to create my own blog and
would like to know where u got this from. thanks
You really make it appear so easy together with your presentation however I in finding this matter to be really something that I feel I might never understand.
It kind of feels too complex and very broad for me. I’m having a
look ahead in your next publish, I’ll attempt to get the cling of it!
Greate article. Keep posting such kind of info on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hi there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I will certainly digg it
and individually suggest to my friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.
Thanks a lot for sharing this with all folks you actually understand what you’re talking about!
Bookmarked. Please also discuss with my website =).
We may have a hyperlink alternate contract between us
Terrific article! This is the type of information that are meant to be shared across the internet.
Shame on Google for no longer positioning this publish upper!
Come on over and seek advice from my site . Thanks =)
I visited many web sites but the audio quality for audio songs current at this website is in fact fabulous.
Hey there, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog site in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some
overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, superb blog!
Howdy! This blog post could not be written any better! Reading through this
post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept preaching about this.
I’ll send this information to him. Fairly certain he will have a very good read.
Thanks for sharing!
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this short article together.
I once again find myself personally spending a lot of time both reading
and posting comments. But so what, it was still worthwhile!
I think this is one of the most vital information for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But should remark on some general things, The website style is perfect,
the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers
My family always say that I am wasting my time here at web, but I know I am getting experience daily by reading such good articles.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is
a very well written article. I’ll be sure to bookmark it and
return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for
the post. I’ll certainly comeback.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was
a amusement account it. Look advanced to far
added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
Hi my family member! I want to say that this article is awesome, great written and
include almost all significant infos. I’d like to peer more posts like this .
This web site definitely has all the information I needed about
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
This is a topic that’s near to my heart…
Many thanks! Where are your contact details though?
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I’m not sure
whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my
trouble. You’re incredible! Thanks!
I love what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the good works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.
Everyone loves it when folks come together and share ideas.
Great website, continue the good work!
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog?
My blog is in the exact same area of interest as yours and my users would really benefit from
a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this alright with you.
Cheers!
My family members always say that I am killing my time here
at web, but I know I am getting experience all the time by reading such nice articles.
That is very attention-grabbing, You are an overly professional
blogger. I have joined your feed and look ahead
to seeking extra of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your web site
in my social networks
I like it whenever people get together and share ideas.
Great site, stick with it!