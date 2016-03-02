Fecha de publicación: Miércoles 2 de marzo de 2016 -- 13:20

Evo es amenazado de muerte en las redes sociales

Los ministros de Defensa y Gobierno, Reimy Ferreira y Carlos Romero. (APG)

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, denunció hoy que el presidente Evo Morales fue amenazado de muerte en un mensaje difundido por José Manuel Terrazas Granier en las redes sociales, concretamente en el Facebook.

“En las últimas horas ha circulado una amenaza de muerte, directa, lanzada contra el presidente Evo Morales precedida de un conjunto de insultos, adjetivaciones, acusaciones, palabras irreproducibles dirigidas contra nuestro Presidente” en el Facebook, denunció Romero.

Parte de la publicación en cuestión dice: “Yo José Manuel Terrazas Granier te voy a matar y te voy a escupir”. Además existen acusaciones contra el Mandatario de narcotráfico, de asesinatos, desaparición de personas, de trata de personas y secuestro de personas.

El Gobierno también teme por la seguridad de la residencia presidencial pues se identificaron el sobrevuelo de drones tanto en la casa del vicepresidente, Álvaro García Linera, como en la residencia presidencial.

“El 17 de febrero pasado en la casa del Vicepresidente fue detectado un dron, pero no se pudo detener a los que estaban operando. Anoche a las 21.30 en la residencia presidencial fue detectado un dron sobrevolando sobre la casa presidencial, en esta ocasión si se dio con quienes operaban” el dron, explicó el ministro de Defensa Reymi Ferreira.

Por este sobrevuelo se detuvo a dos personas que luego fueron liberadas porque no existe una norma que regule este tipo de hechos. Ante esta situación el Ejecutivo “va plantear una ley que se pueda discutir en el menor plazo para garantizar la seguridad no solamente del jefe de Estado y los poderes públicos sino también de la ciudadanía”, apuntó Ferreira.

Llama la atención, dijo, que en menos de 20 días se produce este tipo de acciones y que “por normas de seguridad está prohibido el sobrevuelo de aviones, y en ese caso también los drones, sobre el Palacio de Gobierno, la casa presidencial”.

Ferreira manifestó su preocupación por las amenazas que hay en internet contra el Presidente y por los sobrevuelos de estos equipos electrónicos de observación. “Estamos preocupados y entendemos que hay una situación conspirativa”, sostuvo.

LA PAZ/Fides

