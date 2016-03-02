Jueves 3 Marzo 2016.

Las redes sociales tuvieron, para bien y para mal, un protagonismo especial en las campañas del SÍ y del NO para el Referéndum Constitucional del pasado 21 de Febrero. El oficialismo las acusa de su derrota. Pero, no parece tener asideros convincentes para ese lamento. Las redes multiplicaron, no siempre con ética, las sombras y luces dentro del MAS.

Ese sistema de comunicación inmediata registra un número creciente de adeptos por aspiraciones diversas: participación, socialización, relación, rebeldía y otras muchas. La incorporación diaria de miles y miles de internautas en el mundo a las redes sociales es llamativa.

Vivimos en un tiempo con la relación social permanente como exigencia. Buscamos comunicarnos con ansiedad incurable en un mundo incomunicado en lo íntimo pero comunicado en el internet.

Con relaciones conyugales rotas, familias fracturadas, compañeros distanciados, desafíos sin solución, y ausencia de líderes, las redes sociales aparecen como tabla de salvación para millones de personas. Ellas permiten relaciones virtuales sin límites.

Esas redes logran que la libertad alcance expresiones máximas con evidentes riesgos. La responsabilidad se achica por tanta lluvia de ideas, opiniones, verdades, mentiras, e incluso delitos: como la trata de personas, pero con imanes irresistibles para los más jóvenes seducidos por la facilidad de esos vínculos, pero poco preparados para sus eventuales consecuencias.

Limitarlas o controlarlas es querer tapar el sol con un dedo. El presente mundial y nacional vive con redes sociales cada vez más numerosas. Este fenómeno no puede ser ignorado. La tarea pendiente es llenarlas de responsabilidad moral con esfuerzo y paciencia. Pero, sobre todo con liderazgos genuinos.

