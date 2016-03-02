Terremoto de 7.9 grados en Indonesia: alerta de tsunami

Un poderoso terremoto de magnitud 7,9 grados en la escala de Richter sacudió el miércoles la costa oeste de la isla indonesia de Sumatra, informó el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del sismo se ubicó a 808 kilómetros el suroeste de Padang, dijo el USGS, a una profundidad de 10 kilómetros.
De inmediato, la Agencia Nacional de Meteorología de Indonesia emitió una alerta de tsunami para Sumatra Occidental, el norte de Sumatra y Aceh.
Australia también se ha sumado al alerta de tsunami, aunque sólo para dos de sus territorios de ultramar, las islas Coco y de Navidad, ubicadas al sudeste del epicentro del terremoto, según informó en su página web el Bureau of Meteorology. Las costas australianas se encuentran a salvo de un eventual tsunami.
Inicialmente, el USGS situó la magnitud del movimiento en 8,2 grados. Con todo, el Servicio ha mantenido, al menos por ahora, el nivel de alerta en verde, lo que significa que hay un 99% de posibilidades de que el terremoto no produzca víctimas fatales ni daños materiales.
Zona sísmica
Indonesia se emplaza sobre el llamado “Anillo de Fuego del Pacífico”, un área del planeta donde confluyen varias placas téctónicas y que concentra un gran número de terremotos y erupciones volcánicas.
El 26 de diciembre de 2004, un terremoto de 9,1 grados produjo un devastador tsunami que destruyó la mayor parte de la frontera entre Myanmar y la isla de Simeulue. En marzo de 2005, al sur del gran terremoto de 2004, otro en la isla de Nias de 8,6 grados destruyó 400 kilómetros de costas entre Simeulue y las islas Batu.
La región también registró terremotos de más de 8 grados en septiembre de 2007.
Tomado de Infobae
