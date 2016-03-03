Bolívar se reencuentra y golea

Bolívar goleó 5-0 este jueves a Deportivo Cali de Colombia en La Paz con goles de buena factura, en un feliz debut como local en la segunda fecha del Grupo 3 de la Copa Libertadores de América 2016.
El resultado se estructuró con una tripleta de Juan Carlos Arce (3, 18, 78), y las anotaciones del español José Luis Sánchez Capdevila (40) y Ruddy Cardozo (72).
Con el triunfo, Bolívar se ubica segundo de la llave con tres puntos, detrás del argentino Racing que tiene 4. Boca Juniors es tercero con dos unidades y en el fondo de tabla está el Deportivo Cali con apenas un punto.
La próxima semana, Bolívar recibirá a Boca Juniors en La Paz, mientras que Deportivo Cali será anfitrión de Racing.
BOLÍVAR (5)
1) Romel Quiñonez
19) Nelson Cabrera
21) Ronald Eguino
6) Facundo Cardozo
18) Danny Bejarano
26) Erwin Saavedra
9) José Luis Sánchez
15) Juan Miguel Callejón
10) Rudy Cardozo
17) Juan Carlos Arce
7) Iván Borghello
DT: Rubén Insúa
CAMBIOS: 16) Wálter Flores por Borghello
14) Jaime Arrascaita por Callejón
25) Damir Miranda por Bejarano
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: Juan Carlos Arce, a los 9´, a los 18´ y a los 78´
José Luis Sánchez, a los 39´
Rudy Cardozo, a los 72´
CIUDAD: La Paz
ESTADIO: Hernando Siles
ÁRBITRO: Carlos Orbe (Ecuador)
ASISTENTES: Byron Romero (Ecuador) y Luis Vera (Ecuador)
PÚBLICO: 24 mil personas aproximadamente
DEPORTIVO CALI (0)
12) Ernesto Hernández
13) Helibelton Palacios
14) John Lozano
16) Germán Mera
23) Felipe Banguero
18) Daniel Giraldo
5) Andrés Pérez
27) Carlos Renteria
10) Andrés Roa
9) Rafael Borré
7) Harold Preciado
DT: Fernando Castro
CAMBIOS: 11) Harrison Mojica por Giraldo
30) Mateo Casierra por Rentería
24) Luis Calderón por Pérez
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: No marcó
