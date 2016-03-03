Fecha de publicación: Jueves 3 de marzo de 2016 -- 22:49

Bolívar se reencuentra y golea

Festejo de los jugadores de Bolívar. (APG)

Festejo de los jugadores de Bolívar. (APG)

Bolívar goleó 5-0 este jueves a Deportivo Cali de Colombia en La Paz con goles de buena factura, en un feliz debut como local en la segunda fecha del Grupo 3 de la Copa Libertadores de América 2016.

El resultado se estructuró con una tripleta de Juan Carlos Arce (3, 18, 78), y las anotaciones del español José Luis Sánchez Capdevila (40) y Ruddy Cardozo (72).

Con el triunfo, Bolívar se ubica segundo de la llave con tres puntos, detrás del argentino Racing que tiene 4. Boca Juniors es tercero con dos unidades y en el fondo de tabla está el Deportivo Cali con apenas un punto.

La próxima semana, Bolívar recibirá a Boca Juniors en La Paz, mientras que Deportivo Cali será anfitrión de Racing.

BOLÍVAR (5)
1) Romel Quiñonez
19) Nelson Cabrera
21) Ronald Eguino
6) Facundo Cardozo
18) Danny Bejarano
26) Erwin Saavedra
9) José Luis Sánchez
15) Juan Miguel Callejón
10) Rudy Cardozo
17) Juan Carlos Arce
7) Iván Borghello
DT: Rubén Insúa
CAMBIOS: 16) Wálter Flores por Borghello
14) Jaime Arrascaita por Callejón
25) Damir Miranda por Bejarano
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: Juan Carlos Arce, a los 9´, a los 18´ y a los 78´
José Luis Sánchez, a los 39´
Rudy Cardozo, a los 72´

CIUDAD: La Paz
ESTADIO: Hernando Siles
ÁRBITRO: Carlos Orbe (Ecuador)
ASISTENTES: Byron Romero (Ecuador) y Luis Vera (Ecuador)
PÚBLICO: 24 mil personas aproximadamente

DEPORTIVO CALI (0)
12) Ernesto Hernández
13) Helibelton Palacios
14) John Lozano
16) Germán Mera
23) Felipe Banguero
18) Daniel Giraldo
5) Andrés Pérez
27) Carlos Renteria
10) Andrés Roa
9) Rafael Borré
7) Harold Preciado
DT: Fernando Castro
CAMBIOS: 11) Harrison Mojica por Giraldo
30) Mateo Casierra por Rentería
24) Luis Calderón por Pérez
TARJETAS ROJAS: No hubo
GOLES: No marcó

41 comments on “Bolívar se reencuentra y golea

  1. Pingback: silicone cock sleeve

  2. Pingback: kala jadoo

  3. Pingback: In2Streams.co

  4. Pingback: Womens Vibrators

  5. Pingback: best sex toys of 2015

  6. Pingback: free download for windows 10

  7. Pingback: windows games free download

  8. Pingback: flex vibrator’s bendabl

  9. Pingback: instagram for pc

  10. Pingback: Plastering

  11. Pingback: free chat

  12. Pingback: xiaomi mix,xiaomi note2

  13. Pingback: work from home jobs online no fees

  14. Pingback: cheap viagra pills

  15. Pingback: SEO services in lahore

  16. Pingback: air force sage green boots

  17. Pingback: g spot stimulation

  18. Pingback: Rugby

  19. Pingback: anal beads

  20. Pingback: anal toy

  21. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  22. Pingback: 1310 Access Point

  23. Pingback: pc games free download for windows 7

  24. Pingback: leasehold/freehold for sale

  25. Pingback: kona coffee company

  26. Pingback: incatering

  27. Pingback: air jordan

  28. Pingback: Water Based Lubricant

  29. Pingback: free download for windows 8

  30. Pingback: Ejuice

  31. Pingback: vibrator for finger

  32. Pingback: Vibrating Tongue Ring,

  33. Pingback: bounding bunny vibrator

  34. Pingback: cost tow truck

  35. Pingback: investigate this site

  36. Pingback: gourmet coffee belt kona

  37. Pingback: Enrollment

  38. Pingback: Selfservetoys

  39. Pingback: Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi

  40. Pingback: WS-X6148A-GE-TX

  41. Pingback: sex stores

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

Imagen CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>