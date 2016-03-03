Bolívar enfrenta a Deportivo Cali

El plantel de Bolívar está delante del reto de enfrentar a Deportivo Cali, de Colombia, y conseguir una victoria este jueves (20:45) en el estadio Hernando Siles para comenzar a sumar puntos en el grupo 3 de la Copa Libertadores de América, después que la anterior semana sufriera una derrota en la primera fecha.
La goleada que sufrió el plantel boliviano ante Racing (Argentina) por 1-4 dejó una dura lección para el director técnico, Rubén Darío Insúa, quien tuvo que hacer cuatro modificaciones en su formación inicial para encontrar un mejor funcionamiento para el equipo y que la victoria llegue a sus manos.
La mala actuación de los celestes también se reflejó en el torneo Clausura de la Liga con la derrota frente a Ciclón (1-2) en Tarija. En poco tiempo el técnico tuvo muchas cosas que replantear y darle confianza a los jugadores que respondieron mejor y que están más ambientados a jugar en conjunto.
Estas novedades en la formación de la Academia son: Ronald Eguino, Facundo Cardozo, Danny Bejarano y Juan Carlos Arce, quienes no jugaron en el anterior cotejo por determinación del entrenador argentino y no dio resultado. Con la inclusión de estos cuatro futbolistas Insúa espera que todo salga bien.
Este grupo de la Libertadores comenzó apretado, porque Deportivo Cali igualó en casa con Boca Junior (Argentina) y con esta paridad hubo cierta calma entre los celestes porque sólo Racing sacó una ventaja considerable, entretanto, los demás está con expectativas de dar alcance.
La Academia quiere aprovechar su condición de local para dar alcance a Racing con un triunfo sobre los colombianos, mientras los clubes argentinos Boca Juniors y Racing se restarán puntos entre ellos. Bajo esta misma óptica, el cuadro colombiano quiere recuperar el terreno en condición de visitante.
El director técnico Fernando Castro indicó que sus jugadores están en condiciones físicas de pararse al mismo nivel de Bolívar. En el torneo colombiano igualó a un gol con Millonarios el fin de semana en Medellín. Deportivo Cali está quinto en el certamen local con 11 unidades.
Deportivo Cali llegó a la ciudad de Santa Cruz la madrugada de este martes, tuvieron entrenamientos livianos en esa capital y dispusieron que viajarán a la sede de Gobierno horas antes del compromiso de este jueves.
El árbitro Carlos Orbe, de Ecuador, controlará las incidencias del compromiso, asistido desde los costados por Byron Romero y Luis Vera.
Equipos:
Bolívar: Romel Quiñónez, Ronald Eguino, Nelson Cabrera, Facundo Cardozo, Erwin Saavedra, José Luis Sánchez, Wálter Flores, Danny Bejarano, Juan Miguel Callejón, Juan Carlos Arce e Iván Borghello.
DT: Rubén Insúa.
Deportivo Cali: Ernesto Hernández; Helibelton Palacios, John Lozano, Germán Mera, Felipe Banguero, Andrés Pérez, Carlos Rentería, Andrés Felipe Roa, Fabián Sambueza, Hárold Preciado y Santos Borré.
DT: Fernando Castro.
LA PAZ/APG
