Corea del Norte lanza misiles como forma de protesta

Corea del Norte disparó el jueves proyectiles de corto alcance desde sus costas orientales, indicó el gobierno surcoreano, horas después de que el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU endureciera las sanciones internacionales contra el régimen de Pyongyang.
Seis proyectiles aparentemente de un alcance de 100 a 150 km fueron lanzados en el mar de Japón a las 01.00 GMT, según el ministerio surcoreano de Defensa.
El miércoles, el Consejo de Seguridad de la ONU impuso una nueva serie de duras sanciones contra Pyongyang a raíz de sus últimos ensayos nuclear y balístico.
La resolución, presentada por Estados Unidos, fue adoptada por unanimidad, incluido por China, aliada del régimen norcoreano.
El presidente estadounidense Barack Obama consideró la decisión como una respuesta “firme, unida y apropiada” al ensayo nuclear –el cuarto desde 2006– y a otro de misil realizados el 6 de enero y el 7 de febrero, respectivamente, en violación de las resoluciones de la ONU.
“La comunidad internacional, que se expresó con una voz única, envió a Pyongyang un mensaje simple: Corea del Norte debe abandonar estos programas peligrosos y elegir un mejor camino para su pueblo”, agregó Obama.
Estas sanciones “están entre las más duras jamás adoptadas contra un país”, destacó el embajador británico, Matthew Rycroft.
El embajador chino Liu Jieyi estimó que la resolución debía ser “un punto de partida” para retomar las negociaciones sobre el desmantelamiento del programa nuclear norcoreano, actualmente en punto muerto.
Por primera vez los países miembro de la ONU deberán inspeccionar todas las mercancías provenientes o destinadas a Corea del Norte. También deberán prohibir las escalas en sus puertos de los barcos sospechosos de trasladar cargas ilegales hacia ese país.
Asimismo la resolución impone más restricciones a las exportaciones norcoreanas para limitar la capacidad del régimen de financiar sus programas militares. Prohíbe las exportaciones de carbón, hierro, mineral de hierro, oro, titanio y otros minerales raros.
Las sanciones también incluyen que el régimen no pueda suministrarse combustible para aviones y cohetes.
Según la embajadora estadounidense, Samantha Power, Pyongyang ingresa 1.000 millones de dólares anuales con la exportación de carbón y 200 millones vendiendo su mineral de hierro.
Por otro lado, los Estados miembro de la ONU deberán expulsar a los diplomáticos norcoreanos involucrados en contrabando o cualquier otra actividad ilegal.
Relojes de lujo, trineos a motor, vehículos acuáticos y otros objetos de lujo no podrán ser vendidos a Corea del Norte, una medida contra la élite de Pyongyang.
SEUL, COREA/Agencias
