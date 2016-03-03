Presidente del Consejo de la UE pide a migrantes no viajar a Europa

“Quiero lanzar un llamado a todos los migrantes económicos ilegales potenciales, de donde sean. No vengan a Europa.” fueron las palabras de Donald Tusk tras reunirse en Grecia con el primer ministro Alexis Tsipras.
En su gira por Turquía y Grecia, dos de los países más expuestos a la crisis migratoria, el presidente del Consejo Europeo fue claro en sus declaraciones: “no les crean a los traficantes, no pongan en riesgo sus vidas y su dinero. Todo esto no servirá de nada”.
La Unión Europea propuso un paquete de ayuda humanitaria de 700 millones de euros para los países afectados por el éxodo. Grecia es uno de los pasos obligados para cerca de 10.000 personas que buscan refugio en el norte de Europa.
La frontera de Macedonia permanece bloqueada y la crisis humanitaria es inminente, Tusk expresó que “ni Grecia, ni ningún otro país europeo pueden seguir siendo países de tránsito”.
Entre sus contundentes declaraciones afirmó que “los reglamentos de Schengen volverán a ser aplicados”, en lo referido a las acciones que contempla el acuerdo como lo son el control riguroso de las fronteras de la Unión Europea y las disposiciones de libre circulación.
Tusk criticó las posiciones que tomaron algunos países miembros del bloque europeo al restringir la entrada de migrantes, dijo que esas acciones “perjudican la solidaridad” dentro de la Unión Europea.
Tomado de Infobae
