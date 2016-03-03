Romero critica la susceptibilidad de Carlos Valverde

El ministro de Gobierno, Carlos Romero, criticó la susceptibilidad del periodista, Carlos Valverde, por generar un ambiente de tensión en la ciudad de Santa Cruz mediante las redes sociales, situación que -dijo- casi frustró el operativo policial de captura de Sejas.
“Quienes impulsaron todo el movimiento de personas fue gente ligada al exagente de inteligencia y periodista que previamente ya fue advertida de que el operativo no estaba dirigido a él (Valverde)”, indicó.
Además, repudió las declaraciones del diputado Tomás Monasterio por seguir argumentando “de forma temeraria” que la detención de Sejas fue para disfrazar una acción contra Valverde.
“Tenían la palabra de que no hubo, no existe, ni habrá una detención contra Valverde”, aseguró.
Romero explicó que ese ambiente de tensión generado en las redes sociales concentró a jóvenes y vecinos de ese barrio para evitar la supuesta detención de Valverde y denunció que esas personas agredieron a los efectivos policiales que realizaban el operativo correspondiente.
SANTA CRUZ/Con información de ABI
