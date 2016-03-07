Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de marzo de 2016 -- 10:09

Rige la norma que controla a los supermercados

Personas en un supermercado. (APG)

Personas en un supermercado. (APG)

El viceministro de Defensa del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, informó el lunes que a partir de la fecha entra en vigencia la norma que regula las actividades de los supermercados en el país, con el objetivo de velar por una óptima atención al público.

“En vista que esta actividad (supermercados) generó cada vez más movimiento es necesario que el Estado establezca un rayado de la cancha para que no haya cobros excesivos y ver la calidad y peso justo”, indicó en entrevista con un medio de comunicación.

Mendoza explicó que los supermercados tendrán la obligación de instalar puntos de reclamación, disminuir paulatinamente el uso de bolsas nylon, enviar cada 15 días al viceministerio los precios actuales y anteriores de 20 productos de la canasta familiar, exponer los productos nacionales, fijar los precios en puntos visibles, entre otros.

Indicó que más adelante se presentará una aplicación para celulares inteligentes mediante la que la población tendrá a disposición las ofertas de los supermercados, para que pueda elegir dónde comprar.

Mendoza manifestó que según una encuesta que realizó su despacho se determinó que la gente prefiere los supermercados para realizar sus compras porque los productos están libres del sol y el polvo, los establecimientos dan factura, hay puntos de reclamo y seguridad.

En octubre, cuando se anunció la normativa, el Viceministro de Defensa del dijo que se acordó sanciones leves, graves y gravísimas para los infractores, que van desde una multa de 1.000 a 10.000 UFV (Unidad de Fomento a la Vivienda).

LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI

33 comments on “Rige la norma que controla a los supermercados

  1. Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace
    group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would
    really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Cheers

    Responder

  3. Somebody necessarily assist to make seriously articles I’d
    state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and to this point?
    I amazed with the research you made to make this actual put up extraordinary.

    Magnificent activity!

    Responder

  4. We are a bunch of volunteers and starting a
    brand new scheme in our community. Your web site
    provided us with helpful info to work on. You’ve done
    a formidable process and our whole group can be grateful
    to you.

    Responder

  7. Hello there, I do believe your site may be having web browser compatibility issues.

    Whenever I take a look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening
    in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
    I just wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Aside from that, excellent blog!

    Responder

  11. My partner and I stumbled over here by a different web page and thought I might
    as well check things out. I like what I see so i
    am just following you. Look forward to looking into
    your web page again.

    Responder

  19. My partner and I stumbled over here different
    web page and thought I might as well check things out. I
    like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over
    your web page repeatedly.

    Responder

  20. Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve visited your blog before but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely pleased I discovered it and I’ll be
    bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

    Responder

  21. Very great post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to say
    that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing on your rss feed and I am hoping you write once more
    very soon!

    Responder

  25. Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing.

    The clarity in your post is just spectacular and i could assume you’re an expert on this
    subject. Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
    Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.

    Responder

  33. We absolutely love your blog and find nearly all of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Does one offer guest writers to write content for you personally?
    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a
    few of the subjects you write related to here. Again, awesome web log!

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>