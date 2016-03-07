Rige la norma que controla a los supermercados

El viceministro de Defensa del Consumidor, Guillermo Mendoza, informó el lunes que a partir de la fecha entra en vigencia la norma que regula las actividades de los supermercados en el país, con el objetivo de velar por una óptima atención al público.
“En vista que esta actividad (supermercados) generó cada vez más movimiento es necesario que el Estado establezca un rayado de la cancha para que no haya cobros excesivos y ver la calidad y peso justo”, indicó en entrevista con un medio de comunicación.
Mendoza explicó que los supermercados tendrán la obligación de instalar puntos de reclamación, disminuir paulatinamente el uso de bolsas nylon, enviar cada 15 días al viceministerio los precios actuales y anteriores de 20 productos de la canasta familiar, exponer los productos nacionales, fijar los precios en puntos visibles, entre otros.
Indicó que más adelante se presentará una aplicación para celulares inteligentes mediante la que la población tendrá a disposición las ofertas de los supermercados, para que pueda elegir dónde comprar.
Mendoza manifestó que según una encuesta que realizó su despacho se determinó que la gente prefiere los supermercados para realizar sus compras porque los productos están libres del sol y el polvo, los establecimientos dan factura, hay puntos de reclamo y seguridad.
En octubre, cuando se anunció la normativa, el Viceministro de Defensa del dijo que se acordó sanciones leves, graves y gravísimas para los infractores, que van desde una multa de 1.000 a 10.000 UFV (Unidad de Fomento a la Vivienda).
LA PAZ/ Con datos de ABI
