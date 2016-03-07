Fecha de publicación: Lunes 7 de marzo de 2016 -- 17:10

Tarifa de los trufis continúa congelada

Un trufi en su recorrido. (Archivo)

Las nuevas tarifas para los Taxis de Ruta Fija más conocidos como trufis están pendientes hasta que se compruebe la mejora el servicio de buses, minibuses y carries  informó  este lunes el secretario Municipal de Movilidad, Ramiro Burgos.

“Esta modalidad (trufis) no va a ser atendida mientras los avances que hemos acordado (con los minibuses y carrys) no se consoliden y mejoren en cuanto a calidad del servicio se refiere. A pesar de su desacuerdo (de representantes de los conductores de trufis) hemos quedado claros que el Gobierno Municipal de La Paz no va a atender ningún incremento ni siquiera la revisión de la modalidad de trufis mientras no esté resuelta la modalidad de minibuses”, dijo Burgos.

Burgos exigió a los choferes y dirigentes de la modalidad de minibuses mostrar otro tipo de actitud principalmente frente al trameaje y ofrecer un servicio disciplinado con frecuencias controladas.

“Cuando veamos ese cambio (…) podremos tratar el tema de los trufis, mientras tanto no se tocará este tema”.

LA PAZ/ Con información del GAMLP

