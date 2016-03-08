Discapacitados inician huelga de hambre

Los discapacitados a nivel nacional iniciaron una huelga de hambre en las capitales de departamento y en El Alto exigiendo un bono de 500 bolivianos mensuales.
En El Alto el primer piquete de huelguistas se instaló en en el inmueble conocido como Alcaldía Quemada, con seis personas desde este martes.
Uno de los representantes de este primer grupo dijo que la medida de presión persigue dos objetivos: el primero el crear el bono mensual, dejando atrás el anual de 1.000 bolivianos y que esta medida se amplíe a todas las personas con discapacidad.
“Nosotros queremos que el bono por discapacidad se amplié, porque actualmente se paga sólo a los graves y muy graves y los moderados y leves no reciben un peso”, indicó uno de los huelguistas.
En la ciudad de Potosí realiza una vigilia en la plaza 10 de Noviembre con una decena de persona que anunciaron en ingresar en la extrema medida a partir del miércoles.
En Cochabamba también iniciaron una medida de presión en las puertas de la Gobernación y también tienen anunciado volver a colgarse de los puentes, como lo hicieron la pasada semana.
En Santa Cruz, después de su intento de tomar las oficinas de la Brigada de Asambleístas determinaron ingresar en huelga de hambre, pero determinarán el lugar.
La decisión de iniciar una movilización nacional fue adoptada en un ampliado nacional realizado en Cochabamba el lunes.
En esta reunión también quedó planteada la posibilidad de realizar una marcha nacional exigiendo la creación del bono mensual de apoyo al discapacitado.
En 2012 los discapacitados realizaron una marcha desde Cochabamba a La Paz y solo obtuvieron un bono de 1.000 bolivianos para las personas con discapacidad grave y muy grave.
LA PAZ/Fides
