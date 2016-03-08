Imputan a Rubén Costas por malversación del IDH

La Fiscalía Departamental de Santa Cruz imputó este martes al gobernador Rubén Costas, ex autoridades y servidores públicos por la adquisición ilegal de 40 camionetas doble cabina, con recursos del Impuesto Directo a los Hidrocarburos (IDH) evitando la licitación pública en 2007.
La denuncia fue presentada por la Contraloría Departamental de Santa Cruz en 2010 y la Procuraduría General del Estado solicitó al Ministerio Público formalizar la imputación, en contra de Rubén Costas, Roly Aguilera, José Luis Parada, Miriam Cecilia Limpias y Fernando Soria Galvarro, situación que fue admitida por el Ministerio Público.
En este sentido el Fiscal de Materia Dr. Osvaldo Dante Tejerina, presentó la Resolución de Imputación Formal FIS ANTI 010184 contra Rubén Costas, Roly Aguilera y José Luis Parada, por los presuntos delitos de malversación, incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica.
Asimismo, a Miriam Cecilia Limpias por los presuntos delitos de incumplimiento de deberes y conducta antieconómica y Fernando Soria Galvarro por los supuestos delitos de incumplimiento de deberes, conducta antieconómica y falsedad ideológica.
Los denunciados obviaron realizar la licitación pública para la compra de los vehículos. A la fecha a pesar de haber transcurrido más de ocho años desde su adquisición, aún no se cuenta con el registro del Derecho propietario de las 40 camionetas a nombre de la Gobernación.
SANTA CRUZ/Con datos de la PGE
