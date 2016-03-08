Quintana niega desaparición de cuadernos de registro

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, negó este martes la desaparición de los cuadernos de registro de ingreso y de salida de Gestión Social, del Ministerio de la Presidencia, y aseguró que el libro está en manos de los jueces sumariantes de aquella cartera de Estado que iniciaron un proceso administrativo a la exdirectora de dicha unidad, Cristina Choque.
“(Los registros de ingreso) no desaparecieron, están en manos de los jueces sumariantes del Ministerio de la Presidencia y gracias a eso se hizo la imputación y la querella (contra Choque)”, dijo la autoridad en conferencia de prensa.
Los abogados de Cristina Choque habían informado la semana pasada que el paradero de los cuadernos de registro era un misterio pues nadie sabía dónde estaban.
Ante estas aseveraciones Quintana aclaró hoy que cuando se inició el sumario administrativo en el Ministerio de la Presidencia los jueces sumariantes intervinieron la unidad de Gestión Social y se quedaron con los libros de registro que estaban llenados por los policías que están en la puerta.
“No desaparecieron, forman parte del proceso administrativo que está llevando adelante el Ministerio de la Presidencia”, dijo la autoridad.
De hecho –dijo- “esa son las evidencias más objetivas que se tienen para procesar a Cristina choque y a Gabriela Zapata”. Son las pruebas más objetivas y fehacientes “que va tener el Ministerio Público entregado por el Ministerio de la Presidencia para su querella criminal”, sostuvo.
Por otro lado dijo que la señora Cristina Choque tendrá que hacer “una declaración exhaustiva respecto a su responsabilidad como jefa de la unidad de Gestión Social” pues presume que se ha violado varias normas, layes y protocolos institucionales.
LA PAZ/Fides
