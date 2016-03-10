Fecha de publicación: Jueves 10 de marzo de 2016 -- 18:14

Mesa: “Mi gobierno firmó acuerdo con China”

El expresidente Carlos Mesa. (ABI)

Mediante un mensaje en  su cuenta de Twitter, el expresidente Carlos Mesa, confirmó que durante su gestión de gobierno se firmó un acuerdo con China y que la empresa CAMC fue propuesta.

“Mi gobierno firmo acuerdo con China. Fue propuesta CAMCE. Lo que se discute no es eso, es si hubo o no tráfico de infl. con CAMCE en 2013-2015″, público Mesa, que se encuentra en España para brindar  una conferencia en el encuentro “Alerta Democrática”.

carlosLos asambleístas del Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), que son parte de la comisión que investiga los contratos de la empresa CMAC, afirmaron que la administración de Evo Morales recibió el acuerdo con China en el que se recomendaba trabajar con la empresa CMAC y ellos solo cumplieron con el acuerdo a partir de 2009.

La comisión presentó como base de su investigación un acuerdo de crédito entre los gobiernos de China y Bolivia firmado en 2004 durante la gestión de Mesa

En el documento se estipulaba que la empresa China National Constructional and Agricultural Machinery Import and Export Corporation (CAMC) era la única autorizada para ejecutar un proyecto de YPFB.

LA PAZ/Fides.

