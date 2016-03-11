Al menos 15 muertos por inundaciones en San Pablo

Un temporal de lluvia que azotó la región metropolitana de San Pablo dejó al menos 16 muertos, una decena de heridos y varias ciudades inundadas, informaron este viernes fuentes oficiales.
En la localidad paulista de Mairipora cinco personas murieron, entre ellas un niño, y otras siete resultaron heridas debido a un deslizamiento de tierra que tuvo lugar en un cerro en la noche del jueves, según relataron los bomberos.
De acuerdo a lo que informaron las autoridades a medios locales, ocho personas se encuentran desaparecidas en Maripora, un municipio con alrededor de 80.000 habitantes.
En Francisco de Morato, otra ciudad de la región metropolitana de San Pablo, fallecieron otras cinco personas, tres de ellas como consecuencia de otro deslizamiento, y varios vecinos tuvieron que ser socorridos.
Los bomberos trabajaron durante toda la madrugada en diferentes puntos de San Pablo, muchos de los cuales sufrieron inundaciones debido a las fuertes lluvias que se registraron y que provocaron el desborde de canales y ríos.
El aeropuerto internacional de Guarulhos fue cerrado durante seis horas por el temporal, pero las operaciones ya fueron reanudadas.
Tomado de Infobae
I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you’ve any? Please permit me understand so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
If you wish for to get a great deal from this piece of
writing then you have to apply such strategies to your won weblog.
Awesome blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew
of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?
I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable
people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
Thanks a lot!
Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I fulfillment you access
constantly fast.
Hi there to every one, the contents present at this site are truly awesome for people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
It’s an remarkable article designed for all the online
viewers; they will take benefit from it I am sure.
Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger,
and I was wanting to know your situation; we
have developed some nice procedures and we
are looking to trade solutions with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail
if interested.
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, only go
to see this web page daily for the reason that it provides feature contents, thanks
Appreciation to my father who informed me concerning this blog, this web site is genuinely amazing.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to
get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
I like what you guys are up too. Such clever work and reporting!
Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Remarkable things here. I’m very glad to peer your article.
Thank you a lot and I am taking a look ahead to touch you.
Will you please drop me a e-mail?
I got this website from my buddy who informed me regarding this web page and
at the moment this time I am visiting this web
page and reading very informative articles or reviews here.
I know this site gives quality dependent articles and additional stuff, is
there any other web page which presents these kinds of stuff in quality?
Hello, just wanted to say, I liked this blog post.
It was inspiring. Keep on posting!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back
as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thanks
Good post! We will be linking to this particularly great article
on our website. Keep up the great writing.
This paragraph will assist the internet visitors for building up new blog
or even a weblog from start to end.
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information. Your article
has truly peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
I am really grateful to the holder of this site who has shared this fantastic post at at this time.
Thanks , I’ve just been searching for information about this subject for a while and
yours is the greatest I have found out till now. But, what
about the bottom line? Are you certain about the supply?
Somebody essentially assist to make seriously posts I would
state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now?
I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular put up amazing.
Fantastic job!
Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
a good platform.