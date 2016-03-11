Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de marzo de 2016 -- 11:49

Al menos 15 muertos por inundaciones en San Pablo

Un temporal de lluvia que azota la región metropolitana de San Pablo deja varias ciudades inundadas. (Infobae)

Un temporal de lluvia que azota la región metropolitana de San Pablo deja varias ciudades inundadas. (Infobae)

Un temporal de lluvia que azotó la región metropolitana de San Pablo dejó al menos 16 muertos, una decena de heridos y varias ciudades inundadas, informaron este viernes fuentes oficiales.

En la localidad paulista de Mairipora cinco personas murieron, entre ellas un niño, y otras siete resultaron heridas debido a un deslizamiento de tierra que tuvo lugar en un cerro en la noche del jueves, según relataron los bomberos.

De acuerdo a lo que informaron las autoridades a medios locales, ocho personas se encuentran desaparecidas en Maripora, un municipio con alrededor de 80.000 habitantes.

En Francisco de Morato, otra ciudad de la región metropolitana de San Pablo, fallecieron otras cinco personas, tres de ellas como consecuencia de otro deslizamiento, y varios vecinos tuvieron que ser socorridos.

Los bomberos trabajaron durante toda la madrugada en diferentes puntos de San Pablo, muchos de los cuales sufrieron inundaciones debido a las fuertes lluvias que se registraron y que provocaron el desborde de canales y ríos.

El aeropuerto internacional de Guarulhos fue cerrado durante seis horas por el temporal, pero las operaciones ya fueron reanudadas.

Tomado de Infobae

24 comments on “Al menos 15 muertos por inundaciones en San Pablo

  1. I will immediately take hold of your rss as I can’t find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
    Do you’ve any? Please permit me understand so that I may just subscribe.

    Thanks.

    Responder

  4. Awesome blog you have here but I was curious about if you knew
    of any forums that cover the same topics discussed in this article?

    I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get suggestions from other knowledgeable
    people that share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let me know.
    Thanks a lot!

    Responder

  5. Pretty portion of content. I simply stumbled upon your web site and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
    your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing for your feeds or even I fulfillment you access
    constantly fast.

    Responder

  8. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also am a blogger,
    and I was wanting to know your situation; we
    have developed some nice procedures and we
    are looking to trade solutions with other folks, why not shoot me an e-mail
    if interested.

    Responder

  11. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting
    my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to
    get setup? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% positive.
    Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.

    Kudos

    Responder

  14. I got this website from my buddy who informed me regarding this web page and
    at the moment this time I am visiting this web
    page and reading very informative articles or reviews here.

    Responder

  17. I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme. Did you design this website yourself
    or did you hire someone to do it for you? Plz answer back
    as I’m looking to design my own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
    thanks

    Responder

  20. I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information. Your article
    has truly peaked my interest. I am going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new details about once per week.
    I opted in for your RSS feed as well.

    Responder

  23. Somebody essentially assist to make seriously posts I would
    state. That is the first time I frequented your website page and up to now?

    I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular put up amazing.
    Fantastic job!

    Responder

  24. Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
    I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at alternatives for another platform.
    I would be great if you could point me in the direction of
    a good platform.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>