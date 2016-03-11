Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de marzo de 2016 -- 12:42

El 10% de estudiantes de una escuela de Chimore tiene chikungunya

La fumigación se realiza en diferentes regiones del país. (Internet)

El 10 por ciento de estudiantes de la unidad educativa Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz de Chimore, en Cochabamba, padece de chikungunya, según su director Macrobio Villca. Además, también hay algunos docentes con la enfermedad.

“La unidad educativa ha contado por lo menos un 10 por ciento de estudiantes con este mal”, dijo Villca a radio Fides Chapare.

A raíz de esta enfermedad se ha tenido que otorgar permiso a los estudiantes y algunos docentes.

“La semana anterior se ha otorgado permisos, dos por día, inclusive en algunos casos llegaron a tres por día, pero esta semana ha reducido un poco. Se ha presentado en niños, jóvenes, hasta en docentes”, explicó el director.

Hasta el momento en Chimore hubo dos fumigaciones, sin embargo aquellos no llegó a la unidad Marcelo Quiroga Santa Cruz a pesar de que se hizo la solicitud.

Hoy se realizar otra fumigación y limpieza en la región.

LA PAZ/Fides

