Gobierno rechaza bono para discapacitados

El viceministro de Presupuestos, Jaime Durán, desahucio el pedido de las personas con discapacidad al indicar que el pedido de un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos es inviable e imposible de cumplir para el Gobierno.
“Eso no podrá atenten el TGN, es un incremento claramente insostenible, es una demanda muy grande la que nos están planteando”, afirmó Durán en conferencia de prensa.
Indicó que para el Estado pagar un bono mensual de 500 bolivianos significaría un presupuesto anual de 368 millones de bolivianos anuales, que es imposible de cubrir.
La autoridad explicó que la Renta Solidaria se paga actualmente a 22.102 personas en situación de discapacidad “grave”, pero la demanda del sector también es que se entregue el beneficio a la población con discapacidad “moderada” y “leve”, haciendo un universo de 61.447 beneficiarios.
Según Durán, actualmente el pago anual de 1.000 bolivianos que se otorga a las personas con discapacidad requiere un monto de al menos 22,1 millones de bolivianos, financiados con los recursos que antes se entregaban a los partidos políticos en época electoral.
Por otro lado, sostuvo que el Gobierno ejecutó en los pasados cuatro años 41 proyectos en educación, salud y temas productivos a favor de las personas con discapacidad, con un monto superior a los 50 millones de bolivianos, también financiados con el fondo que antes era para los partidos políticos.
“Dentro de los principales resultados que tenemos son la implementación de talleres textiles, de costura, panadería, servicios de limpieza, casa de eventos y centros de capacitación”, detalló.
Las organizaciones de discapacitados a nivel nacional determinaron una movilización hace 40 días exigiendo el bono mensual de 500 bolivianos para todos sus afiliados sin importar su nivel de discapacidad.
Desde el lunes 7 de marzo cumplen vigilias en las capitales departamentales y en El Alto y anunciaron ingresar en huelga de hambre a partir del lunes 14 y también analizan realizar una marcha a nivel nacional.
LA PAZ/Fides
