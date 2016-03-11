Fecha de publicación: Viernes 11 de marzo de 2016 -- 18:55

Nuevas fotos de Zapata con Choque

Gabriela Zapata, Cristina Choque y Leo Fernández. (Facebook)

Gabriela Zapata, Cristina Choque y Leo Fernández. (Facebook)

Nuevas imágenes de la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, se difundieron este viernes por la redes sociales.

En las fotografías se observa a Zapata acompañada de algunas personalidades como Leonardo Fernández, exarquero de la Selección Nacional, y la exdirectora de la Unidad de Apoyo a la Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Cristina Choque.

12813947_1061749773868727_8662575581958083904_nUna de las imágenes de Zapata habría sido tomada en la Gobernación de Oruro, pero so se determinó el año.

12801410_10156641932325346_6916930507579126564_n10414067_10156641932530346_3004237013043380056_n (1)12814673_10156641932605346_1320431907866234012_nTambién se difundieron las imágenes de Fernández junto al Jefe de Estado y al ministro de la Presidencia Juan Ramón quintana.

LA PAZ/Fides

