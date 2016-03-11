Nuevas fotos de Zapata con Choque

Nuevas imágenes de la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, se difundieron este viernes por la redes sociales.
En las fotografías se observa a Zapata acompañada de algunas personalidades como Leonardo Fernández, exarquero de la Selección Nacional, y la exdirectora de la Unidad de Apoyo a la Gestión Social del Ministerio de la Presidencia, Cristina Choque.
Una de las imágenes de Zapata habría sido tomada en la Gobernación de Oruro, pero so se determinó el año.
También se difundieron las imágenes de Fernández junto al Jefe de Estado y al ministro de la Presidencia Juan Ramón quintana.
LA PAZ/Fides
