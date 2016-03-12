Fecha de publicación: Sábado 12 de marzo de 2016 -- 11:20

Brasil: el mayor aliado de Dilma define si rompe con el gobierno

La presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff.

La presidenta de Brasil, Dilma Rousseff.

El Partido del Movimiento Democrático Brasileño (PMDB), la mayor fuerza de la coalición que respalda a la presidente Dilma Rousseff, se sumergió en debates previos a una convención nacional en la que este sábado puede decidir romper con el Gobierno.

El PMDB, que lidera el vicepresidente Michel Temer, celebrará su convención en momentos en que Rousseff enfrenta una profunda crisis económica y política y en vísperas de unas protestas convocadas por grupos opositores, que el domingo pretenden llevar a las calles a millones de personas para exigir la destitución de la mandataria.

Rousseff mantiene los peores índices de popularidad que ha tenido un gobernante en Brasil, en torno al 10%, y su imagen ha sido más golpeada ahora por los problemas judiciales de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, su antecesor y padrino político, amenazado por un pedido de detención preventiva sobre el que la Justicia aún no decide.

La excusa formal de la convención del oficialista PMDB es elegir a la nueva directiva y analizar la coyuntura política, pero las alas disidentes de esa formación, que han ganado fuerza al calor de la crisis, van más allá y exigen “desembarcar” del Gobierno.

El mayor fortín de la disidencia del PMDB se sitúa en los estados del sur del país, los más ricos e industrializados y en los que los sectores que presionan por una ruptura con Rousseff han reflejado su posición en un documento aprobado la semana pasada y que presentarán este sábado en la convención.

Tras un preámbulo de cinco párrafos con unas muy duras críticas al Gobierno y al Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), al que pertenecen Rousseff y Lula, los disidentes del PMDB exigen que el partido “se separe de la desastrosa conducción del país y actúe de forma independiente en el Congreso Nacional”.

Sin circunloquios, el documento dice que el PMDB “tiene que desembarcar del Gobierno y construir la unidad nacional en torno al vicepresidente Michel Temer”, segundo en la línea sucesoria y quien asumiría el poder si prosperase el juicio con miras a la destitución de Rousseff que la oposición promueve en el Congreso.

“Es necesario socorrer al país y ayudar a evitar el precipicio hacia el que se dirige”, para lo que es necesario dejar de seguir ciegamente a un Gobierno que nunca los escuchó ni los respetó, apunta el documento de la disidencia del PMDB, que volvió a ser debatido en reuniones a puertas cerradas realizadas en Brasilia.

En los últimos días, parlamentarios de esa formación han iniciado un acercamiento al Partido de la Social Democracia Brasileña (PSDB), la mayor fuerza de la oposición, con el que se han comprometido a “trabajar juntos” para “buscar una salida a la crisis”, según dijo Eunício Oliveira, jefe del grupo del PMDB en el Senado.

La fuerza del partido que lidera el vicepresidente Temer no es nada desdeñable, al punto de que en Brasil se asegura que, desde que el país retomó la democracia en 1985 tras 21 años de regímenes militares, es imposible gobernar sin esa formación.

Desde que cayó la dictadura, el PMDB ha participado en los Gobiernos de José Sarney (1985-1990), Fernando Collor de Melo (1990-1992), Itamar Franco (1992-1995), Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2003) y Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011), y continúa con Rousseff desde 2011.

Actualmente, el PMDB ocupa siete de los 31 ministerios que tiene el Gobierno de Rousseff, pero más allá de eso está considerado como un verdadero poder en la sombra por su peso en el Parlamento y en las administraciones regionales y municipales.

Esa formación se mantiene hoy como la mayor fuerza política del país y representa la segunda minoría en la Cámara de Diputados con 66 de los 513 escaños, cuatro menos que el PT, en tanto que en el Senado es la primera fuerza y ocupa 18 de los 81 asientos.

En el mapa regional, gobierna en siete de los 27 estados del país, entre los que figura la importante región de Río de Janeiro.

En el plano municipal tiene aún más presencia y cuenta con 1.041 de las 5.570 alcaldías del país, frente a las 718 que gobierna el opositor PSDB y las 566 que están en manos del PT.

Uno de los argumentos de la disidencia del PMDB es ese peso local, pues en octubre próximo habrá elecciones municipales y muchos dirigentes no pretenden arriesgar esas posiciones por “seguir” con un Gobierno que “insiste en sus errores”, como lo definió Wellington Moreira Franco, un reconocido líder de esa formación.

Tomado de Infobae

60 comments on “Brasil: el mayor aliado de Dilma define si rompe con el gobierno

  3. Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team
    of volunteers and starting a new initiative
    in a community in the same niche. Your blog
    provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done
    a wonderful job!

    Responder

  4. I blog quite often and I seriously thank you for your content.
    This great article has truly peaked my interest. I will book mark your blog and keep checking for
    new details about once per week. I subscribed
    to your Feed too.

    Responder

  5. I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right
    here. The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very
    often inside case you shield this hike.

    Responder

  6. I am really inspired with your writing abilities as neatly
    as with the format on your blog. Is that this a paid subject or did you modify it your self?
    Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a great blog like this one today..

    Responder

  9. When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four e-mails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that service?
    Thank you!

    Responder

  13. Fantastic website you have here but I was wanting to know if you knew of any user discussion forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
    I’d really love to be a part of group where I can get opinions
    from other knowledgeable individuals that
    share the same interest. If you have any recommendations, please let
    me know. Many thanks!

    Responder

  14. What i don’t understood is in reality how you are no longer really much more smartly-preferred
    than you may be right now. You are so intelligent.
    You recognize therefore significantly relating to
    this subject, produced me for my part consider it from numerous
    numerous angles. Its like women and men aren’t fascinated unless it’s something to do with Girl gaga!
    Your individual stuffs excellent. All the time deal with it
    up!

    Responder

  17. I like the helpful info you supply in your articles. I’ll bookmark
    your weblog and take a look at once more right here regularly.
    I am reasonably sure I’ll be told many new stuff right right here!
    Best of luck for the next!

    Responder

  20. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I actually
    enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will make
    certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back later in life.
    I want to encourage you to definitely continue your great work,
    have a nice evening!

    Responder

  21. Good day! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established
    blog. Is it very difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
    fast. I’m thinking about setting up my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you have any ideas
    or suggestions? Thank you

    Responder

  23. I have been exploring for a little bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this kind
    of house . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this site.
    Studying this information So i am glad to exhibit that I have a very just
    right uncanny feeling I discovered exactly what I needed.
    I such a lot certainly will make sure to don?t forget
    this web site and give it a glance on a continuing basis.

    Responder

  24. Incredible! This blog looks exactly like my old one!
    It’s on a completely different subject but it has pretty much the
    same page layout and design. Superb choice of colors!

    Responder

  25. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an incredibly long
    comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
    Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted
    to say superb blog!

    Responder

  27. Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site. It’s simple, yet effective.
    A lot of times it’s tough to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and visual appeal.
    I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this. In addition, the
    blog loads very quick for me on Internet explorer.
    Excellent Blog!

    Responder

  28. I’m extremely inspired with your writing talents as neatly as with the layout on your weblog.
    Is that this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
    Either way stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a great
    blog like this one nowadays..

    Responder

  31. Hello, Neat post. There is a problem together with your web site in web explorer,
    could check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace chief and a large element of other people will
    leave out your great writing because of this problem.

    Responder

  35. Its such as you learn my thoughts! You seem to know a lot approximately this, like you
    wrote the e book in it or something. I think that you simply can do with a few
    p.c. to drive the message home a bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog.
    A fantastic read. I’ll certainly be back.

    Responder

  36. Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly helpful & it
    helped me out a lot. I hope to offer one thing again and help others such as you helped me.

    Responder

  37. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.

    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter
    stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought
    an edginess over that you wish be delivering the following.
    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this increase.

    Responder

  38. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into
    starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is required to get setup?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly
    appreciated. Appreciate it

    Responder

  40. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have
    any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
    Thanks

    Responder

  41. I have been surfing online more than 3 hours today,
    yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
    It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all web owners and
    bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever
    before.

    Responder

  42. Appreciating the commitment you put into your website and in depth information you
    offer. It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out
    of date rehashed information. Fantastic read!
    I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m including your RSS feeds
    to my Google account.

    Responder

  43. I was curious if you ever thought of changing the page layout of your website?

    Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.

    Youve got an awful lot of text for only having 1 or
    2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?

    Responder

  45. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different web address and thought I might check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward
    to exploring your web page yet again.

    Responder

  46. Hey, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your blog in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has
    some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, amazing blog!

    Responder

  49. Hello there, I do believe your blog could be having web browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your web site in Safari, it looks fine
    but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
    issues. I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
    Besides that, great site!

    Responder

  50. Hi there fantastic blog! Does running a blog similar to this require
    a lot of work? I have absolutely no expertise
    in programming but I had been hoping to start my own blog
    soon. Anyhow, if you have any ideas or tips for new
    blog owners please share. I know this is off topic however I just
    had to ask. Many thanks!

    Responder

  53. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you
    might be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back at
    some point. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great posts, have a nice morning!

    Responder

  56. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s equally
    educative and interesting, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
    The issue is an issue that too few folks are speaking intelligently about.
    I’m very happy that I came across this in my search for something regarding this.

    Responder

  58. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find nearly all
    of your post’s to be exactly I’m looking for. Do you offer guest writers to write content to
    suit your needs? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on a lot
    of the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome weblog!

    Responder

  59. Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem with your site in internet explorer,
    would check this? IE still is the market chief and a good section of other people will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.

    Responder

  60. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was super long)
    so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger
    but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any recommendations for beginner
    blog writers? I’d definitely appreciate it.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>