Brasil: el mayor aliado de Dilma define si rompe con el gobierno

El Partido del Movimiento Democrático Brasileño (PMDB), la mayor fuerza de la coalición que respalda a la presidente Dilma Rousseff, se sumergió en debates previos a una convención nacional en la que este sábado puede decidir romper con el Gobierno.
El PMDB, que lidera el vicepresidente Michel Temer, celebrará su convención en momentos en que Rousseff enfrenta una profunda crisis económica y política y en vísperas de unas protestas convocadas por grupos opositores, que el domingo pretenden llevar a las calles a millones de personas para exigir la destitución de la mandataria.
Rousseff mantiene los peores índices de popularidad que ha tenido un gobernante en Brasil, en torno al 10%, y su imagen ha sido más golpeada ahora por los problemas judiciales de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, su antecesor y padrino político, amenazado por un pedido de detención preventiva sobre el que la Justicia aún no decide.
La excusa formal de la convención del oficialista PMDB es elegir a la nueva directiva y analizar la coyuntura política, pero las alas disidentes de esa formación, que han ganado fuerza al calor de la crisis, van más allá y exigen “desembarcar” del Gobierno.
El mayor fortín de la disidencia del PMDB se sitúa en los estados del sur del país, los más ricos e industrializados y en los que los sectores que presionan por una ruptura con Rousseff han reflejado su posición en un documento aprobado la semana pasada y que presentarán este sábado en la convención.
Tras un preámbulo de cinco párrafos con unas muy duras críticas al Gobierno y al Partido de los Trabajadores (PT), al que pertenecen Rousseff y Lula, los disidentes del PMDB exigen que el partido “se separe de la desastrosa conducción del país y actúe de forma independiente en el Congreso Nacional”.
Sin circunloquios, el documento dice que el PMDB “tiene que desembarcar del Gobierno y construir la unidad nacional en torno al vicepresidente Michel Temer”, segundo en la línea sucesoria y quien asumiría el poder si prosperase el juicio con miras a la destitución de Rousseff que la oposición promueve en el Congreso.
“Es necesario socorrer al país y ayudar a evitar el precipicio hacia el que se dirige”, para lo que es necesario dejar de seguir ciegamente a un Gobierno que nunca los escuchó ni los respetó, apunta el documento de la disidencia del PMDB, que volvió a ser debatido en reuniones a puertas cerradas realizadas en Brasilia.
En los últimos días, parlamentarios de esa formación han iniciado un acercamiento al Partido de la Social Democracia Brasileña (PSDB), la mayor fuerza de la oposición, con el que se han comprometido a “trabajar juntos” para “buscar una salida a la crisis”, según dijo Eunício Oliveira, jefe del grupo del PMDB en el Senado.
La fuerza del partido que lidera el vicepresidente Temer no es nada desdeñable, al punto de que en Brasil se asegura que, desde que el país retomó la democracia en 1985 tras 21 años de regímenes militares, es imposible gobernar sin esa formación.
Desde que cayó la dictadura, el PMDB ha participado en los Gobiernos de José Sarney (1985-1990), Fernando Collor de Melo (1990-1992), Itamar Franco (1992-1995), Fernando Henrique Cardoso (1995-2003) y Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011), y continúa con Rousseff desde 2011.
Actualmente, el PMDB ocupa siete de los 31 ministerios que tiene el Gobierno de Rousseff, pero más allá de eso está considerado como un verdadero poder en la sombra por su peso en el Parlamento y en las administraciones regionales y municipales.
Esa formación se mantiene hoy como la mayor fuerza política del país y representa la segunda minoría en la Cámara de Diputados con 66 de los 513 escaños, cuatro menos que el PT, en tanto que en el Senado es la primera fuerza y ocupa 18 de los 81 asientos.
En el mapa regional, gobierna en siete de los 27 estados del país, entre los que figura la importante región de Río de Janeiro.
En el plano municipal tiene aún más presencia y cuenta con 1.041 de las 5.570 alcaldías del país, frente a las 718 que gobierna el opositor PSDB y las 566 que están en manos del PT.
Uno de los argumentos de la disidencia del PMDB es ese peso local, pues en octubre próximo habrá elecciones municipales y muchos dirigentes no pretenden arriesgar esas posiciones por “seguir” con un Gobierno que “insiste en sus errores”, como lo definió Wellington Moreira Franco, un reconocido líder de esa formación.
Tomado de Infobae
