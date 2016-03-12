Quintana declarará si es convocado en el caso CAMC

El ministro de la Presidencia, Juan Ramón Quintana, ratificó el viernes que declarará si es convocado en la pesquisa que varias instituciones realizan a los contratos firmados entre el Estado y la empresa china CAMC, investigada por supuesto tráfico de influencias, “porque no tiene nada que temer”.

“Si a mí me convocan, lo he dicho, lo he repetido estaré puntualmente donde se me convoque, el que nada tiene nada teme”, remarcó a los periodistas.

A principios de febrero, el periodista y exagente de inteligencia, Carlos Valverde, denunció un supuesto tráfico de influencias de la expareja del presidente Evo Morales, Gabriela Zapata, gerente comercial de la empresa CAMC, compañía que firmó contratos millonarios con el Estado.

A contramano, el Jefe de Estado negó la acusación y pidió una investigación de la Contraloría General del Estado y de una comisión mixta y multipartidaria de la Asamblea Legislativa Plurinacional.

El Ministro de la Presidencia ratificó esa decisión, de acudir a cualquier convocatoria, a contramano del pedido que hicieron legisladores de la oposición para que sea citado a declarar por el caso CAMC, porque supuestamente Zapata se reunía con empresarios en instalaciones de Gestión Social de la Presidencia.

Quintana consideró que la oposición pretende politizar la investigación y restar popularidad al Gobierno, con verdades a medias y su falta de propuestas políticas.

“La oposición como no tiene programa de gobierno, no tiene ideas para debatir, no tiene consecuencia ideológica, ni política, lo único que tiene es el programa de la especulación, entonces juega con la especulación, juega con las medias verdades, juega con la provocación”, refrendó.

