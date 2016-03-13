El Tigre supera sin mayores problemas a Real Potosí

Sin mayores complicaciones y ya concentrados en el partido de Copa Libertadores de América, el equipo de The Strongest superó a Real Potosí por 3-1 en una tarde distinta para los atigrados, quienes de proponerse habrían sumado más goles en el estadio Hernando Siles, de La Paz por la novena fecha del Campeonato Clausura de la Liga.
Para el equipo paceño la victoria es una inyección anímica, el miércoles jugará ante River Plate (Argentina) en el estadio de Miraflores por su tercera presentación del Grupo 1 de la Copa Libertadores de América, el Tigre es primero en la tabla con seis puntos y está esperanzado en mantener ese lugar pese a que saben que jugarán otro encuentro con pronóstico reservado.
El lila no tuvo la tarde esperada, se dice que técnico que debuta técnico que gana, pero esa frase no se cumplió en La Paz donde Julio César Toresani, sumó su primera derrota al mando del plantel potosino con un resultado que no estaba en sus planes, pero finalmente se fueron con la capa caída y a aguardar un largo receso liguero ya que el seleccionado nacional comenzará a trabajar en La Paz para jugar ante Colombia y Argentina por las eliminatorias.
Pero no sólo es una inyección anímica para los atigrados, ya que se mantienen en la pelea del primer puesto del Campeonato Clausura, además Petrolero indirectamente les hizo un favor al vencer a Wilstermnn con el que acortan distancias y la fe puesta en seguir por ese camino.
El partido comenzó con algunas imprecisiones para el local, en tanto que los visitantes trataron de sorprender en el momento preciso, mientras trascurrían los minutos el cotejo era de ida y vuelta, finalmente los atigrados sacaron ventaja en su terreno extremando recursos para salir con las manos llenas y el gusto de sumar otra victoria en casa.
Los atigrados abrieron el marcador en el minuto 16 mediante Ramiro Ballivian quien se reencuentra con las redes, fue una jugada rápida e ingresan por donde la defensa visitante se había descuidado, el 1 a 0 ya era una señal de lo que quería el equipo local.
Ernesto Cristaldo, de The Strongest también aporta con su cuota goleadora, el jugador en una maniobra sencilla se apodera de la pelota y la envía al fondo del arco en el minuto 20, el futbolista ingresa libre de marca y con toque de primera decreta el 2 a 0.
Para los atigrados el panorama no cambió mucho en el segundo tiempo, Carlos Ariel Neumann logró convertir el tercer gol para el plantel local, el cabezazo del jugador dejó mal parado al arquero Henri Lapczyk, quien nada puede hacer para evitar la caída de su arco en el minuto 53.
Los jugadores de Real Potosí no bajaron los brazos pero sus argumentos no fueron suficientes como para sacar ventaja en un terreno nada fácil, Antonio Rojano fue autor del único gol para los visitantes, la conquista fue registrada en el minuto 78´. Después del gol no se registraron más llegadas de peligro con lo que finaliza el compromiso.
SANCIONES
José Luis Callejo, veedor del encuentro entre los equipos de The Strongest y Real Potosí anunció que los jugadores que dieron declaraciones dentro el campo de juego del estadio Hernando Siles tras finalizar el juego serán sancionados como establece la reglamentación liguera.
LA PAZ/APG
