El barril cae en todo el mundo

A las 13:45 horario GMT el petróleo estadounidense WTI para entrega en abril perdía el 3,14%, hasta ubicarse en los 37,29 dólares. Mientras que el crudo europeo Brent, que se extrae del Mar del Norte, descendía el 2,62% para entrega en mayo situándose en los USD 39,33.
Esta nueva caída se producía luego de que Irán destrozara las esperanzas de un congelamiento coordinado de la producción de crudo en el corto plazo, generando nuevamente un sentimiento bajista en el mercado por un exceso de suministros que ha desplomado los precios.
Las exportaciones de hidrocarburos de Teherán debieran llegar a dos millones de barriles por día en el mes que termina el 19 de marzo, frente a los 1,75 millones del mes anterior, dijo el domingo el ministro de Petróleo iraní, Bijan Zanganeh.
Zanganeh descartó un rápido acuerdo sobre el congelamiento de la producción petrolera, diciendo que el país miembro de la Organización de Países Exportadores de Petróleo (OPEP) se unirá a las discusiones sólo una vez que su propio bombeo alcance los cuatro millones de barriles diarios.
Arabia Saudita parecía haber respetado un acuerdo preliminar con algunos otros productores para congelar la producción, cuando su propia producción de crudo se mantuvo estable en febrero en 10,22 millones de barriles diarios, según dijo una fuente de la industria.
Los productores de dentro y fuera de la OPEP se reunirían a mediados de abril en Doha, capital de Qatar, para discutir un plan para congelar los niveles de producción buscando apuntalar los precios, dijeron el lunes tres fuentes del grupo exportador.
La reunión anunciada para el 20 marzo en Rusia, que era parte de un anterior plan, parece ahora poco probable.
Tomado de Infobae
