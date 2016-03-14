Ferreira afirma que 2025 estará resuelto el tema del mar

El ministro de Defensa, Reymy Ferreira, afirmó este lunes que el tema marítimo estará resuelto hasta el 2025 si continúa el proceso de cambio y prosigue en la presidencia Evo Morales.
“Estos años de gobierno del Presidente (Evo Morales) va resolver la demanda marítima. Si el proceso de cambio continua hasta 2025 el tema marítimo estará solucionado”, afirmó Ferreira en un encuentro con los periodistas.
El Ministro de Defensa indicó que el tema marítimo requiere un tiempo y un gobierno “nacional firme y no entreguista y eso solo lo garantiza el Movimiento al Socialismo y Evo Morales”.
Ferreira se refirió al tema del mara después de hacer una nueva evaluación de los resultados en la que dijo que con el No “solo ganaron Estados Unidos y Chile y sus aliados internos que son algunos medios de comunicación y políticos pro chilenos”.
Para el Ministro los que votaron por la opción No en el referendo de reforma de la Constitución “dieron un apoyo directo a Estado Unidos y Chile”, pero afirmó que el proceso de cambio y de la demanda marítima continuará.
También informó que el 23 de marzo entregarán la primera edición del Libro del Mar para estudiantes, como una forma de fomentar la conciencia marítima.
LA PAZ/Fides
