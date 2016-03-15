Brasil: Vinculan a Rousseff y Lula con múltiples casos de corrupción

El exjefe del oficialismo en el Senado de Brasil, Delcidio Amaral, acusó a la presidenta Dilma Rousseff y a su antecesor, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, de participar en múltiples casos de corrupción.
La declaración de Amaral a la Policía, ofrecida en el marco de un acuerdo de cooperación con la Justicia, fue aceptada por la Corte Suprema, con lo que se incorporó a la causa abierta por el caso de corrupción en Petrobras.
En su declaración, que suma 255 páginas y aporta pruebas como sus agendas oficiales, listas de llamadas y pasajes aéreos, el senador denuncia también a numerosos políticos de partidos oficialistas y de oposición.
Entre otros ilícitos, acusa a Rousseff y Lula de chantajear a testigos de los casos de corrupción, entre ellos a él mismo, de financiación ilegal de sus campañas electorales, de presionar a jueces del Tribunal Supremo y de tener conocimiento o autorizar operaciones ilegales en Petrobras.
Según Amaral, el ministro de Educación, Aloízio Mercadante, en nombre de Rousseff, le ofreció dinero para tratar de evitar su confesión y su delación.
Amaral acusó a Rousseff de presionar a jueces del Tribunal Supremo para intentar obstruir la investigación y para pedir la puesta en libertad de algunos grandes empresarios que fueron arrestados por su implicación en el caso Petrobras.
También, según la declaración, la jefa de Estado propuso el nombramiento del magistrado Marcelo Navarro Ribeiro Dantas para el Superior Tribunal de Justicia (STJ), que fue el único juez que votó a favor de conceder un hábeas corpus a dos de esos empresarios acusados de pagar sobornos para ganar contratos de Petrobras.
En otros capítulos de la declaración, Amaral detalla el funcionamiento de la financiación ilegal de las dos campañas electorales de Rousseff, que se habría nutrido de fondos pagados por las constructoras de la hidroeléctrica de Belo Monte, también implicadas en el caso Petrobras, así como a través del empresario Adir Assad.
Según Amaral, el Gobierno precipitó el cierre de una comisión parlamentaria que investigaba a Assad cuando se dio cuenta de que las pesquisas conducirían a las irregularidades supuestamente cometidas en la campaña electoral de Rousseff de 2010.
Las contribuciones ilegales de las constructoras de Belo Monte para las campañas electorales de los oficialistas Partido de los Trabajadores (PT) y Partido del Movimiento Democrático Brasileño (PMDB) en 2010 y 2014 ascendieron a 45 millones de reales (unos 12 millones de dólares).
Sobre Lula, el senador asegura que mandó pagar 250.000 reales (cerca de 66.000 dólares) para “comprar el silencio” del exdirector de Petrobras, Nestor Cerveró, arrestado por las corruptelas en la petrolera.
Amaral sostiene que Rousseff nombró a Cerveró y “tenía pleno conocimiento” de negocios irregulares como la compra de una refinería en Estados Unidos que le causó grandes pérdidas a la petrolera.
También confesó que la comisión parlamentaria que investigó los casos de corrupción del primer mandato de Lula decidió en 2006 excluir el nombre de un hijo del entonces presidente, Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, lo que “salvó” a Lula de un juicio político.
Según la declaración, Lula “compró el silencio” del empresario Marcos Valerio Fernandes, uno de los principales protagonistas del escándalo de su primer mandato.
Asimismo dijo que intervino para que un amigo personal de Lula, el empresario José Carlos Bumlai, comprara una sonda de perforación luego alquilada de forma irregular por Petrobras, lo que rindió fondos con los que se pagaron deudas de la campaña electoral del expresidente de 2006.
Bumlai también trabajó como intermediario para la negociación ilegal de créditos del BNDES, el banco de fomento del Gobierno, con empresas cárnicas y cobró coimas en operaciones irregulares de la reforma agraria, según Amaral.
Lula también habría tratado de realizar maniobras para librar a dos de sus hijos de una investigación de la Policía relacionada con fraudes de un organismo del fisco, acusado de retirar multas a empresas a cambio de sobornos, actualmente de nuevo investigado.
En la declaración, el senador oficialista mencionó al líder opositor Aécio Neves como beneficiario de una trama de corrupción en Furnas, empresa estatal de líneas eléctricas.
Asimismo, acusó a la bancada del PMDB en el Senado, entre ellos al presidente de la Cámara alta, Renan Calheiros, de beneficiarse del pago de sobornos en obras del Ministerio de Minas y Energía y de empresas públicas como Eletrosul, Eletronorte, Eletronuclear y de dos direcciones de Petrobras.
En función del acuerdo con la Justicia, Amaral se comprometió a devolver 1,5 millones de reales (unos 400.000 dólares) que habría cobrado ilegalmente por su participación en las corruptelas.
BRASILIA/Agencias
