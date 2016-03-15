Declaran Emergencia departamental en Chuquisaca

La Gobernación de Chuquisaca emitió este martes un Decreto Departamental declarando “Estado de Emergencia en todo el Departamento” por los desastres naturales que tienen su origen en las intensas lluvias, granizadas y heladas que afectan a la región.
El gobernador de Chuquisaca, Esteban Urquizu, informó que más de 20.000 familias fueron afectadas en los primeros meses y semanas de 2016 y los afectados están en los 25 municipios de del departamento.
El gobernador Esteban Urquizu indicó: “El tiempo está wasqueando fuerte en algunos casos con todo lluvia, granizo y helada ” y agregó que las acciones de ayuda comenzarán de inmediato.
Con esta normativa, se podrá disponer rápidamente de recursos económicos para atender las emergencias provocadas por los fenómenos naturales. Se prevé disponer de ocho millones de bolivianos.
SUCRE/Loyola-Fides
