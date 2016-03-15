Fecha de publicación: Martes 15 de marzo de 2016 -- 11:30

Declaran Emergencia departamental en Chuquisaca

Esteban Urquizu, gobernador de Chuquisaca. (GCH)

Esteban Urquizu, gobernador de Chuquisaca. (GCH)

La Gobernación de Chuquisaca emitió este martes un Decreto Departamental declarando “Estado de Emergencia en todo el Departamento” por los desastres naturales que tienen su origen en las intensas lluvias, granizadas y heladas que afectan a la región.

El gobernador de Chuquisaca, Esteban Urquizu,  informó que más de 20.000 familias fueron afectadas en los primeros meses y semanas de 2016 y los afectados están en los 25 municipios de del departamento.

El gobernador Esteban Urquizu indicó: “El tiempo está wasqueando fuerte en algunos casos con todo lluvia, granizo y helada ” y agregó que las acciones de ayuda comenzarán de inmediato.

Con esta normativa, se podrá disponer rápidamente de recursos económicos para atender las emergencias provocadas por los fenómenos naturales. Se prevé disponer de ocho millones de bolivianos.

SUCRE/Loyola-Fides

41 comments on “Declaran Emergencia departamental en Chuquisaca

  3. Hey! I realize this is somewhat off-topic however
    I had to ask. Does running a well-established blog such as yours require a large amount of work?

    I’m brand new to running a blog however I do write in my journal daily.

    I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my own experience and thoughts online.
    Please let me know if you have any recommendations or
    tips for brand new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!

    Responder

  4. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
    I stumbleupon on a daily basis. It will always be helpful
    to read articles from other writers and use
    a little something from their web sites.

    Responder

  7. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your
    new updates.

    Responder

  8. Someone necessarily help to make significantly posts I would state.
    That is the very first time I frequented your web page and to
    this point? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit amazing.
    Fantastic job!

    Responder

  12. great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite experts of this sector don’t understand this.
    You should proceed your writing. I’m confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!

    Responder

  15. This is a very good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
    Simple but very precise information… Thanks for sharing this one.
    A must read post!

    Responder

  17. Spot on with this write-up, I honestly believe that this amazing site needs far more attention. I’ll
    probably be back again to read through more, thanks
    for the advice!

    Responder

  19. I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this blog.

    I am hoping to check out the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well.
    In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me to get my very own site now 😉

    Responder

  20. This is very interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.

    I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post.
    Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!

    Responder

  24. With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My
    site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it
    seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.

    Do you know any methods to help stop content from being ripped off?

    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Responder

  29. Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you might be a great author.
    I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will often come back very soon. I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice weekend!

    Responder

  30. I got this web page from my pal who told me on the topic of
    this website and at the moment this time I am browsing this
    site and reading very informative articles at this time.

    Responder

  31. I’m excited to discover this website. I wanted to thank you for ones time
    for this wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit
    of it and i also have you book-marked to see new stuff in your website.

    Responder

  35. My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find the majority of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
    Does one offer guest writers to write content for you?
    I wouldn’t mind producing a post or elaborating on some of the
    subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome site!

    Responder

  37. you are truly a just right webmaster. The website loading pace
    is incredible. It seems that you’re doing any distinctive trick.

    In addition, The contents are masterpiece. you have performed
    a wonderful activity in this topic!

    Responder

  40. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of information on your page.
    Im really impressed by your site.
    Hey there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I’ll certainly digg it and personally suggest to my
    friends. I am sure they’ll be benefited from this site.

    Responder

Deja un comentario

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos necesarios están marcados *

CAPTCHA

*

Puedes usar las siguientes etiquetas y atributos HTML: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>