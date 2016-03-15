Sequía: En Pojo no tienen agua para consumo humano

Al menos cinco comunidades del municipio de Pojo del departamento de Cochabamba están atravesando un panorama desolador pues desde hace un mes no llueve y las familias comienzas a sufrir la escases de agua tanto para el consumo humano como para los animales.
Eloy Rocha, alcalde de Pojo, informó que ante la falta de agua para los habitantes de las cinco comunidades se comenzó a trasladar el líquido elemento en cisternas y volquetas.
“Hay unas cinco comunidades, como 200 familias afectadas, entonces hasta el momento no hay ni agua para tomar, por tanto como Gobierno Municipal estamos asumiendo y llevando el agua en volquetas y colocando cisternas para el consumo humano”, sostuvo.
De no cambiar este panorama los pobladores también perderían toda su producción.
“Si no llueve estas dos semanas estaremos perdiendo nuestra producción, no tenemos agua para consumo pero tenemos todavía algunos atajados para que tomen los animales pero para consumo falta”, insistió la autoridad.
LA PAZ/Fides
I am curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest
site and I’d like to find something more secure.
Do you have any solutions?
Because the admin of this web page is working, no doubt very quickly it will
be famous, due to its quality contents.
Hello, Neat post. There’s a problem together with your site in web explorer, may check this?
IE still is the marketplace leader and a good portion of folks will pass over your wonderful
writing due to this problem.
Hey I am so happy I found your webpage, I really found
you by accident, while I was searching on Bing for something else,
Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a fantastic post and a all round interesting blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to browse it all at the moment but I have saved it
and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please
do keep up the great work.
Thanks for any other excellent article. Where else
could anyone get that kind of information in such an ideal approach of writing?
I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such info.
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog!
I guess for now i’ll settle for bookmarking and adding your RSS feed to my Google account.
I look forward to fresh updates and will share this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
My brother recommended I would possibly like this web site.
He used to be totally right. This post actually
made my day. You can not imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
Hello, I enjoy reading all of your article post.
I like to write a little comment to support you.
I love it when individuals get together and share opinions.
Great site, stick with it!
My programmer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on several websites for about a year and am nervous
about switching to another platform. I have heard excellent things about
blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hi there! I simply wish to offer you a big thumbs up for your
excellent info you have got right here on this post.
I am returning to your web site for more soon.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in reality was once a entertainment account
it. Look complex to far added agreeable from you!
However, how could we keep up a correspondence?
Hi there to all, because I am genuinely keen of reading this webpage’s post to be updated regularly.
It carries nice information.
Appreciate the recommendation. Will try it out.