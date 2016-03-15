Fecha de publicación: Martes 15 de marzo de 2016 -- 17:28

Sequía: En Pojo no tienen agua para consumo humano

Cinco comunidades de Pojo no tienen agua ni para consumo humano.

Al menos cinco comunidades del municipio de Pojo del departamento de Cochabamba están atravesando  un panorama desolador pues desde hace un mes no llueve y las familias comienzas a sufrir la escases de agua tanto para el consumo humano como para los animales.

Eloy Rocha, alcalde de Pojo, informó que ante la falta de agua para los habitantes de las cinco comunidades se comenzó a trasladar el líquido elemento en cisternas y volquetas.

“Hay unas cinco comunidades, como 200 familias afectadas, entonces hasta el momento no hay ni agua para tomar, por tanto como Gobierno Municipal estamos asumiendo y llevando el agua en volquetas y colocando cisternas para el consumo humano”, sostuvo.

De no cambiar este panorama los pobladores también perderían toda su producción.

“Si no llueve estas dos semanas estaremos perdiendo nuestra producción, no tenemos agua para consumo pero tenemos todavía algunos atajados para que tomen los animales pero para consumo falta”, insistió la autoridad.

LA PAZ/Fides

