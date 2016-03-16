Comienza a inundarse Trinidad

El río Ibare comenzó a desbordar este miércoles y comenzó a inundar Trinidad por el barrio de Villa Marín ubicado al oeste de la capital beniana.
La zona que comenzó a ser tomada por las aguas saturó en la mañana los tubos de desagüe y de inmediato comenzó a filtrar a las calles de Villa Marín que cuenta con 27 juntas vecinales, las cuales comenzaron a movilizarse de inmediato.
El primer barrio en quedar bajo las aguas fue “El Progreso”, que en la tarde recibió el apoyo de maquinaria de la Alcaldía de Trinidad para realizar defensivos contra el agua, mientras otros funcionarios municipales distribuían bolsas de arena.
Las bolsas de arena tienen la función de sellar las filtraciones que se dieron en la mañana del miércoles.
TRINIDAD/Fides
