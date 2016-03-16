Conaljuve marcha en respaldo a Morales

La Confederación Nacional de Juntas Vecinales (Conaljuve) de Bolivia inició el miércoles una masiva marcha por las céntricas calles de la ciudad de La Paz para manifestar su respaldo al presidente Evo Morales y al proceso de cambio que encabeza en el país desde hace diez años.
“El pueblo movilizado va a respaldar hoy y siempre. Hermano Evo (Morales) donde te encuentres el pueblo está contigo y estaremos movilizados hoy, mañana y siempre porque eres nuestro líder de siempre”, dijo el presidente de esa organización vecinal, Efraín Chambi.
El también senador del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) dijo que ese sector defenderá el proceso y la imagen de Morales de ataques “irresponsables y delincuenciales” ejecutados por la oposición, mediante medios de comunicación y redes sociales desde enero.
Según Chambi a esa marcha también se sumaron juntas vecinales de municipios intermedios, como: Quillacollo, Riberalta, Guayaramerín y La Guardia.
Esa organización concluirá su marcha en un mitin, donde debatirá la posición que tomarán respecto a la coyuntura política en el país y presentará propuestas para la venidera Cumbre de Justicia, programado para el próximo mes.
LA PAZ/ABI
