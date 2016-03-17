Policía desbloquea carreteras y detiene a 15 personas

Un contingente de efectivos policiales desbloqueó esta mañana las carreteras interprovinciales hacia Copacabana, Desaguadero y hacia Oruro, y detuvo a 15 choferes que eran parte de la protesta. La Federación de Transporte del Departamento de La Paz (Fetrain) pide la renuncia del administrador de la Terminal interprovincial de El Alto.
El comandante regional de la Policía de esa urbe, coronal Agustín Moreno, informó a Radio Fides que esta mañana se registraron bloqueos en la carretera hacia Desaguadero, Copacabana y Oruro, y que producto de la presencia policial se pudo despejar.
También dijo que las vías hacia Tiahuanaco, Guaqui y Laja están expeditas. “También tengo información de que en la Apacheta ya se ha logrado habilitar la circulación porque se ha logrado dialogar con los dirigentes que estaban bloqueando”, sostuvo.
La autoridad también confirmó que se detuvo a 15 personas por algunas acciones violentas que estaban realizando.
“Se ha detenido a 15 personas en la carretera a Desaguadero e inmediaciones de Tambillo porque hemos recibido denuncias de que muchos de estos transportistas habrían ocasionado daños a vehículos particulares lanzado piedras y rompiendo parabrisas, y vidrios laterales, esa ha sido la razón por la que se ha aprehendido a estas personas”, explicó.
Los detenidos fueron trasladados a la Fuerza Especial de Lucha Contra el Crimen (Felcc) de la ciudad de El Alto.
LA PAZ/Fides
