Fecha de publicación: Viernes 18 de marzo de 2016

Champions League: así quedaron losde cuartos de final

Cd05yKBXEAA0dOwEl vigente campeón Barcelona jugará contra el Atlético de Madrid en los cuartos de final de la Champions League y el Real Madrid se enfrentará al Wolfsburgo, según determinó el sorteo celebrado este viernes en la sede de la UEFA de Nyon.

Los otros dos emparejamientos serán Bayern Múnich-Benfica y París SG-Manchester City. Los partidos de ida están previstos para el 5 y el 6 de abril y los de vuelta el 12 y el 13 del mismo mes.

Llaves de cuartos de final

Ida

5 de abril

Bayern Múnich vs. Benfica

Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid

6 de abril

Wolfsburgo vs. Real Madrid

PSG vs. Manchester City

Vuelta

12 de abril

Real Madrid vs. Wolfsburgo

Manchester City vs. PSG

13 de abril

Benfica vs. Bayern Múnich

Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona

La final del torneo se disputará en el estadio de San Siro, en Milan, el 28 de mayo.

En el duelo 100% español de estos cuartos, entre azulgranas y rojiblancos, el Barcelona recibirá primero al Atlético y la eliminatoria se decidirá en el Vicente Calderón.

En teoría el Real Madrid parte como gran favorito en su cruce ante el Wolfsburgo, que pisa por primera vez los cuartos de final de la máxima competición continental. Sin opciones en Liga y eliminados de la Copa, los jugadores dirigidos por Zinedine Zidane concentran sobre la Champions todas las opciones de lograr un título esta temporada.

El equipo blanco, campeón de la competición en 2014, visitará primero el Volkswagen Arena y concluirá la eliminatoria en el Santiago Bernabéu.

ZÜRICH, SUIZA/ Agencias

7 comments on “Champions League: así quedaron losde cuartos de final

