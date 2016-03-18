Champions League: así quedaron losde cuartos de final

El vigente campeón Barcelona jugará contra el Atlético de Madrid en los cuartos de final de la Champions League y el Real Madrid se enfrentará al Wolfsburgo, según determinó el sorteo celebrado este viernes en la sede de la UEFA de Nyon.
Los otros dos emparejamientos serán Bayern Múnich-Benfica y París SG-Manchester City. Los partidos de ida están previstos para el 5 y el 6 de abril y los de vuelta el 12 y el 13 del mismo mes.
Llaves de cuartos de final
Ida
5 de abril
Bayern Múnich vs. Benfica
Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid
6 de abril
Wolfsburgo vs. Real Madrid
PSG vs. Manchester City
Vuelta
12 de abril
Real Madrid vs. Wolfsburgo
Manchester City vs. PSG
13 de abril
Benfica vs. Bayern Múnich
Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona
La final del torneo se disputará en el estadio de San Siro, en Milan, el 28 de mayo.
En el duelo 100% español de estos cuartos, entre azulgranas y rojiblancos, el Barcelona recibirá primero al Atlético y la eliminatoria se decidirá en el Vicente Calderón.
En teoría el Real Madrid parte como gran favorito en su cruce ante el Wolfsburgo, que pisa por primera vez los cuartos de final de la máxima competición continental. Sin opciones en Liga y eliminados de la Copa, los jugadores dirigidos por Zinedine Zidane concentran sobre la Champions todas las opciones de lograr un título esta temporada.
El equipo blanco, campeón de la competición en 2014, visitará primero el Volkswagen Arena y concluirá la eliminatoria en el Santiago Bernabéu.
ZÜRICH, SUIZA/ Agencias
